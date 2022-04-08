IDK & Kaytranada – “Taco”
Last year, Maryland rapper IDK released his sophomore album USEE4YOURSELF featuring guest spots from Offset, Young Thug, Lucky Daye, MF DOOM, and more. Today, IDK has released his first new music of 2022: a jazzy number produced with Kaytranada called “Taco,” which also has a black-and-white video.
Referencing a bullet casing, “Taco” finds IDK spitting clever verses about street life, utilizing raw language and winking verbiage (“Y’all n****s is p****, ain’t no debating it/ Ain’t no complaining or faking it, I’m a d*** and you taking it.” All the while, Kaytranada’s dizzy jazz track gives “Taco” an off-the-rails vibe. Watch and listen below.
Listen to “Taco.”