IDK & Kaytranada – “Taco”

New Music April 8, 2022 2:57 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

IDK & Kaytranada – “Taco”

New Music April 8, 2022 2:57 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Last year, Maryland rapper IDK released his sophomore album USEE4YOURSELF featuring guest spots from Offset, Young Thug, Lucky Daye, MF DOOM, and more. Today, IDK has released his first new music of 2022: a jazzy number produced with Kaytranada called “Taco,” which also has a black-and-white video.

Referencing a bullet casing, “Taco” finds IDK spitting clever verses about street life, utilizing raw language and winking verbiage (“Y’all n****s is p****, ain’t no debating it/ Ain’t no complaining or faking it, I’m a d*** and you taking it.” All the while, Kaytranada’s dizzy jazz track gives “Taco” an off-the-rails vibe. Watch and listen below.

Listen to “Taco.”

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Why Are Musicians Expected To Be Miserable On Tour Just To Break Even?

3 days ago 0

Donald Glover Says Because The Internet Is “The Rap OK Computer

23 hours ago 0

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Found Guilty Of Manslaughter

2 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Wet Leg Wet Leg

3 days ago 0

Stephan Jenkins On Third Eye Blind’s 25th Anniversary & Why There’s “Probably Some Misunderstanding” About Him Being Berkeley Valedictorian

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest