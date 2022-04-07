Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Found Guilty Of Manslaughter

Rapper Kidd Creole, aka Nathaniel Glover, has been convicted of manslaughter in the first degree for stabbing a homeless man to death in Midtown Manhattan in 2017. Glover is best known for being a founding member of Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five.

Glover’s trial began over a week ago in NYC. According to local news, his lawyer claimed Glover had been acting in self-defense when he stabbed John Jolly twice in the chest with a steak knife. Prosecutors, however, maintained that the rapper stabbed Jolly because he thought he was trying to make a sexual advance.

“Because I thought he was gay, and he [said] ‘what’s up,’ I was thinking that he was thinking [that] I was gay. So I was a little annoyed by that,” Glover, who is the brother of Furious Five member Melle Mel, told police in an interview shortly after the stabbing. “He approached me. I got a little nervous. So then I tried to back up a little bit, and he moved forward, and then I just took the knife and stabbed him … I wish I never would have seen him. It’s all my fault, because I chose to stab him. I have to take responsibility for that.”

Glover’s lawyer argued that Jolly had died from a sedative at the hospital and not the stab wounds.

The Assistant District Attorney also told the jury that Glover had confessed to police that he’d stabbed Jolly in anger. “The defendant confessed to pulling out a kitchen knife and repeatedly thrusting it into the body of a stranger on the street, killing him,” ADA Mark Dahl said. “Was there anything that would prevent him from simply running away from Mr. Jolly? No.”

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five are best known for their 1982 hit “The Message.” In 2007, they were the first rap act to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Glover’s sentencing will be on May 7.