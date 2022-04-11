Camila Cabello Parses Her Past And Looks To The Future On Familia

In 2019, I attended a listening session and press junket around Camila Cabello’s sophomore album Romance. It was late fall, just a few months after the former Fifth Harmony singer had publicly entered into a relationship with fellow pop singer Shawn Mendes. As I and a group of other writers squeezed into a small studio booth with Cabello, she bookended each track with passionate commentary around what the song meant to her, and who it was about. Most of those songs were about her relationship with Mendes, and the album’s amorous tone was reflected on its cover art, with Cabello in a flowing red gown.

To say that things look very different for Cabello three years later would be a severe understatement. Like all of us, she’s gone through a global pandemic; her 2020 tour in support of Romance was canceled; she starred in a poorly received girlbossy version of Cinderella, and in November 2021, her very public relationship with Mendes fell apart. Cabello processes this — and arguably the last 10 years of her life — on her raw third album, Familia, which she has called her best album so far. Honestly, I agree with her.

Cabello’s breakup experience isn’t especially unique (the pandemic made or dissolved lots of relationships), but the way she articulates the fallout is. Across Familia’s 12 tracks, Cabello adopts the attitude that she’ll have to use this moment to become a more resilient version of herself, and thus pours her every thought onto the album as though it was a therapist’s couch. Music proves especially healing here, as Cabello rounds up a series of strong collaborators, including emo grrrl WILLOW, Argentine singer Maria Becerra, producers Ricky Reed, Tom Peyton, José Castillo Scott Harris, Cheche Alara, Edgar Barrera, Jonah Shy, Mike Sabath, and Nate Mercereau. Even Ed Sheeran sounds at home on the Latin pop bop “Bam Bam.”

It’s easy to see why “Bam Bam” was selected as a single for Familia, which includes a handful of Spanish-sung tracks and bounces across a number of Latin sub-genres, including flamenco, folk, salsa, tropical, and reggaeton. Unlike its tropical lead single “Don’t Go Yet,” which feels tailor-made for splashy award shows and late-night TV performances, “Bam Bam” has a cold open where Cabello just gets right down to brass tacks. “You said you hated the ocean, but you’re surfin’ now/ I said I’d love you for life, but I just sold our house/ We were kids at the start, I guess we’re grown-ups now, mm/ Couldn’t ever imagine even havin’ doubts/ But not everything works out, no.”

“Bam Bam” might as well be the thesis statement for Familia, which embraces a broken bird’s eye view. You can feel utterly destroyed by a turn of events you never foresaw, but it’s helpful to understand that “that’s just life, baby” — a simple but way more substantial turn of phrase than every reality TV star’s empty, passive “it is what it is” reasoning when things go bad.

It would be easy to call Familia a flat-out breakup album, but its author covers a lot more ground than just that. The title takes a literal meaning on the reggaeton-tinged “Celia,” which is sung entirely in Spanish, and features Cabello’s cousin on background vocals. “Psychofreak” featuring WILLOW, which channels Suzanne Vega’s “Tom’s Diner,” is the most all-encompassing track, touching on the breakup (“House in the hills is a house of cards/ Blink and the fairytale falls apart”) social anxiety (“Maybe I’m an alien/ Earth is hard”), dissociation during sex and scrolling through social media, and even her departure from Fifth Harmony (“I’ve been on this ride since I was 15/ I don’t blame the girls for how it went down”).

On “La Buena Vida,” Cabello pays tribute to her Mexican heritage with mariachi arrangements and a string orchestra while decrying the downsides of a long-distance relationship. Her observations around what she imagined versus reality are particularly poignant: “I thought we’d be traveling the world together/ Making love in the afternoon/ But I’m forgetting what it’s like to wake up next to you,” she admits. As on “Psychofreak,” Cabello adopts a stream-of-consciousness delivery that really drives home the processing-in-real-time element to Familia. “Listen, listen, I get it, I get it/ More than anybody, I get it,” she sing-speaks, reminding us that she knew what she signed up for by being in a relationship with someone as high-profile as she is. Despite having the same occupations, do she and Mendes share the same values? Sounds like they don’t. “Life is right now, you tend to forget it.”

Similarly, “Boys Don’t Cry” (no relation to the Cure’s track of the same name, as far as I know) has Cabello feeling unheard in a crisis (“It’s not stupid, it’s not drama/ It’s just trauma turned to armor”) and bemoaning the fact that her partner is pulling away at a pivotal time (“So why you hiding from me? It’s only making it worse”). Familia has a lusty side too: The R&B cut “Quiet” captures the shivery anticipation that sets in before meeting up to, well, hook up, and how the world slips away when that happens.

Jealousy and unease around relationships pop up again and again on Familia. An easy point of comparison might be Gwen Stefani’s wrist-wringing state of mind on No Doubt’s 2001 standout Rock Steady, where she expressed endless worry over then-beau Gavin Rossdale’s faithfulness and the overall state of their long-distance relationship. The all-Spanish “Hasta Los Dientes” featuring Becerra is a snapshot of Cabello immediately before the breakup, spinning out over what Mendes does when she’s not there. “I don’t want to share you, I love you only for me,” she sings in Spanish over a bass-heavy beat. In what I’m sure is pure coincidence, Familia also contains a reggaeton track called “No Doubt,” which, again, has Cabello confronting her paranoia around what her partner is doing when they’re apart.

The story of Familia ends at the start of a new chapter for Cabello. On the spare “everyone at this party,” Cabello is in the post-breakup stage where you’ve developed a new routine without your ex, and by all accounts you’re functioning just fine. But if you were to run into them… Well, that scenario has the potential to undo weeks of progress. “You’re the only one I want to run into/ But I never do,” Cabello confesses.

For all of its thematic elegance and focus, Familia at times does come off a little sonically scattered as it jumps across genres and eras. I felt similarly about Romance, which was technically well-produced but ultimately collapsed under the weight of too many production styles. Familia mirrors that disjointedness but to a lesser degree, giving me the impression that Cabello is on a solid path in her growth from a radio-friendly singles artist to a cohesive albums artist.

As she traces the before, during, and after stages of her breakup with Mendes, Cabello tells a heartfelt story about a life-changing relationship that was destined to end. But that doesn’t mean she shouldn’t pay homage — her artistry (and no doubt mental health) are better for it.