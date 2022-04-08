Watch Jack White Play An Incredible Slide-Guitar National Anthem For Detroit Tigers Opening Day

The first new Jack White album in four years, Fear Of The Dawn, is out today. It’s also opening day for White’s beloved Detroit Tigers. Although now based in Nashville, White returned to his hometown to perform the National Anthem with his band at Comerica Park. Their version of “The Star Spangled Banner” was an instrumental centered on the electric guitar, but it was no means a Jimi Hendrix ripoff. White played slide guitar, shifting from clean-toned twang into an electrified shred for the third quarter of the song before easing back into a softer texture for the grand finale. The organ blasts added a lot. Check it out:

Native Detroiter Jack White performs the national anthem on Opening Day. #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/cANcnHzOYm — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 8, 2022

In an interview before his performance, White said this is the first time he’s ever performed the National Anthem. He also talked about his Tigers bona fides, saying he and his mother (who is there at the game with him today in Detroit) are somewhere in a mass of people in the 1983 made-for-TV movie Tiger Town. He’s promising free tickets to a show for anyone who can find him in the crowd. Watch that here: