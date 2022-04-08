Twenty-five years ago today, Sleater-Kinney released their instant-classic third album Dig Me Out — “the one where everything absolutely clicked, where they rode some astral wave and burned their name into the history of American underground rock,” as our Tom Breihan once wrote in a retrospective. To celebrate the quarter-century mark, the band has announced a new Dig Me Out tribute album featuring covers by “some of our closest friends and admired artists.”

Sleater-Kinney haven’t yet revealed the exact release date or tracklist for Dig Me Out – A Covers Album, but they did share artwork listing a bunch of the artists who’ve contributed. So far, in alphabetical order, it reads like this: Big Joanie, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Courtney Barnett, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, the Linda Lindas, Low, Margo Price, Self Esteem, St. Vincent, Tunde Adebimpe of TV On The Radio, Tyler Cole, Wilco, and more. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Portland LGBTQIA+ youth center SMYRC.

This is exciting, but here’s hoping they commission a One Beat covers album someday too.