UPDATE: After Bob Weir responded incredulously to the initial report, the band provided this statement to Rolling Stone: “Dead & Company has made no official decision as to this being their final tour.”

Back in 2015, the surviving members of Grateful Dead wrapped up their “Fare Thee Well” shows with Phish’s Trey Anastasio standing in for the late Jerry Garcia. That seemed like it would be the end of the band, and in some ways, it was. But not long after Fare Thee Well wrapped up, three core members of the Dead started a new version of the band: Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann teamed up with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti to revive the Dead’s touring operation under the name Dead & Company.

Now that project seems to be ending too. Dead & Company have toured every summer since 2015, except when their 2020 jaunt was cancelled due to the pandemic. We sent a young skeptic to one of their gigs in 2019. But this latest (and last?) leg of the long, strange trip is about to come to an end. Although the band’s management has not officially commented on the news, unnamed sources confirm to Rolling Stone that Dead & Company will no longer tour after this year. The wind-down has long been rumored among fans; Kreutzmann missed several 2021 dates due to health problems unrelated to COVID.

Tickets for the band’s final tour went on sale today and can be purchased here. Dead & Company’s final show will be July 16 at New York’s Citi Field. Check out their full dates below.

TOUR DATES:

06/11 Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

06/13 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/14 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/17 Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field*

06/18 Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field*

06/21 Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/22 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/24 Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

06/25 Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

06/28 Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

06/29 Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

07/01 Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

07/02 Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

07/05 Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre

07/06 Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC

07/08 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

07/12 Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

07/15 New York, NY @ Citi Field

07/16 New York, NY @ Citi Field