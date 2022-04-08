Dead & Company Will Reportedly Stop Touring After This Year
UPDATE: After Bob Weir responded incredulously to the initial report, the band provided this statement to Rolling Stone: “Dead & Company has made no official decision as to this being their final tour.”
Back in 2015, the surviving members of Grateful Dead wrapped up their “Fare Thee Well” shows with Phish’s Trey Anastasio standing in for the late Jerry Garcia. That seemed like it would be the end of the band, and in some ways, it was. But not long after Fare Thee Well wrapped up, three core members of the Dead started a new version of the band: Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann teamed up with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti to revive the Dead’s touring operation under the name Dead & Company.
Now that project seems to be ending too. Dead & Company have toured every summer since 2015, except when their 2020 jaunt was cancelled due to the pandemic. We sent a young skeptic to one of their gigs in 2019. But this latest (and last?) leg of the long, strange trip is about to come to an end. Although the band’s management has not officially commented on the news, unnamed sources confirm to Rolling Stone that Dead & Company will no longer tour after this year. The wind-down has long been rumored among fans; Kreutzmann missed several 2021 dates due to health problems unrelated to COVID.
Tickets for the band’s final tour went on sale today and can be purchased here. Dead & Company’s final show will be July 16 at New York’s Citi Field. Check out their full dates below.
TOUR DATES:
06/11 Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
06/13 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/14 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/17 Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field*
06/18 Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field*
06/21 Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/22 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/24 Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
06/25 Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
06/28 Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
06/29 Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/01 Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
07/02 Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
07/05 Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
07/06 Saratoga Springs, NY @ SPAC
07/08 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
07/12 Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
07/15 New York, NY @ Citi Field
07/16 New York, NY @ Citi Field