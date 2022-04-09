Kurt Loder Apologizes For Being A Dick To Jewel

Kurt Loder has issued an apology for the condescending way he spoke to Jewel in a now-infamous interview on MTV from 1998 where he corrected her grammar. In our We’ve Got A File On You interview, Jewel made her feelings on the interaction known and said she’d never received any kind of apology from the former MTV VJ. “I just remember looking at him and like saying, ‘Fuck you.’ I am uneducated, straight-up. An uneducated kid that was homeless. You’re a college-educated man going after a kid, ‘Fuck you.’ I was so pissed. No, no apology.”

In a new statement to Yahoo Entertainment, Loder said: “That MTV interview I did with Jewel was a shitty thing to do to anyone, and I’ve been ashamed of having done it ever since. If I could go back in time I’d smack me in the head. However, I’m not a college graduate….”

At the time, Jewel had just released her book of poetry, A Night Without Armor. Introducing the interview in a condescending tone, Loder then corrected Jewel’s use of the word “casualty” on air. “You’re a smart-ass for pointing that out,” Jewel shot back.

Expanding on the moment in our interview, Jewel continued: “He was just a dick. What an ass to show himself like that. It was almost that thing where you’d feel sorry for somebody, it’s like, ‘Wow, here’s a full grown man who does news for children, on a children’s network, for teenagers.’ Yeah. You’re bitter.”

Read our full interview with Jewel here.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

