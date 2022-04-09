Nelsonville Fest Lineup Has Japanese Breakfast, Angel Olsen, Yo La Tengo, & More

Ohio’s Nelsonville Music Festival has announced its return to in-person this year with a stacked lineup including Japanese Breakfast, Yo La Tengo, and Angel Olsen. After going virtual in 2020 and 2021, the fest’s 16th iteration will feature three days of with 30 acts including: Lucinda Williams, Neko Case, Mdou Moctar, La Luz, Adia Victoria, The Ophelias, S.G. Goodman, Nubya Garcia, the Lowest Pair, and more.

The fest, which once took place at Robbins Crossing at Hocking College, will now take place from September 2-4 at Snow Fork Event Center in Nelsonville. Tickets are on sale now; head to nelsonvillefest.org for more information, including the full fest lineup.