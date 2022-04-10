Watch WILLOW Make SNL Debut With Camila Cabello On “psychofreak”
Camila Cabello was the musical guest on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, right after the release of the former Fifth Harmony member’s third solo album Familia. She performed two tracks from that album, “Bam Bam” and “Psychofreak.” Cabello brought along the latter’s featured guest WILLOW, which marks Willow Smith’s SNL debut appearance. (And, yes, the show made fun of her dad Will during the Weekend Update segment for his Oscars controversy.) Watch the performances below.
This week’s guest host Jake Gyllenhaal sang Céline Dion in his opening monologue:
Next week’s musical guest is Lizzo.