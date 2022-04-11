Julian Lennon Sings His Dad’s “Imagine” For The First Time

John Lennon’s “Imagine” has been endlessly covered over the years, but never before by his eldest son, Julian. In a new video posted to Instagram, Julian performs the song with acoustic accompaniment by Nuno Bettencourt, surrounded by candles, to protest Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Here’s the message Lennon shared with the cover:

The War on Ukraine is an unimaginable tragedy…

As a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could. So today, for the first time ever, I publicly performed my Dad’s song, IMAGINE.

Why now, after all these years? — I had always said, that the only time I would ever consider singing ‘IMAGINE’ would be if it was the ‘End of the World’…

But also because his lyrics reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide. Because within this song, we’re transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time…

The song reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for…

As a result of the ongoing murderous violence, millions of innocent families, have been forced to leave the comfort of their homes, to seek asylum elsewhere.

I’m calling on world leaders and everyone who believes in the sentiment of IMAGINE, to stand up for refugees everywhere!

Please advocate and donate from the heart. #StandUpForUkraine @glblctzn @nunobettencourtofficial

—Julian Lennon