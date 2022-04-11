Panda Bear Shares Ambient Track Rejected By Calm App
Over the past few years, the relaxation app Calm has commissioned pieces from the likes of Keith Urban, Moses Sumney, Sam Smith, and Toro Y Moi to soundtrack their meditation exercises. Today, Panda Bear (aka Animal Collective’s Noah Lennox) shared a link on his mostly inactive Twitter account that points to a download of a 17-minute ambient track that he describes as being rejected by the Calm app. Check it out below.
Panda Bear’s most recent album was 2019’s Buoys.