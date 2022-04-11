Panda Bear Shares Ambient Track Rejected By Calm App

Fernanda Pereira

New Music April 11, 2022 4:34 PM By James Rettig
0

Over the past few years, the relaxation app Calm has commissioned pieces from the likes of Keith Urban, Moses Sumney, Sam Smith, and Toro Y Moi to soundtrack their meditation exercises. Today, Panda Bear (aka Animal Collective’s Noah Lennox) shared a link on his mostly inactive Twitter account that points to a download of a 17-minute ambient track that he describes as being rejected by the Calm app. Check it out below.

Panda Bear’s most recent album was 2019’s Buoys.

