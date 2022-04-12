Joan Shelley & Nathan Salsburg – “Endless Time” (The Weather Station Cover)
Joan Shelley and Nathan Salsburg have covered “Endless Time,” the lead single from the Weather Station’s latest album How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars, which came out last month.
“Joan Shelley and Nathan Salsburg are both artists I admire and friends. I haven’t seen them in so long and I miss them,” Tamara Lindeman wrote. “They also were two people who happened to see the one show when I played these songs, years ago at the Tranzac in Toronto. Here they are singing ‘Endless Time’ outside in the rain.”
Watch and listen below.
How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars is out now via Fat Possum.