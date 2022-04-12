Joan Shelley & Nathan Salsburg – “Endless Time” (The Weather Station Cover)

New Music April 12, 2022 11:15 AM By James Rettig
0

Joan Shelley & Nathan Salsburg – “Endless Time” (The Weather Station Cover)

New Music April 12, 2022 11:15 AM By James Rettig
0

Joan Shelley and Nathan Salsburg have covered “Endless Time,” the lead single from the Weather Station’s latest album How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars, which came out last month.

“Joan Shelley and Nathan Salsburg are both artists I admire and friends. I haven’t seen them in so long and I miss them,” Tamara Lindeman wrote. “They also were two people who happened to see the one show when I played these songs, years ago at the Tranzac in Toronto. Here they are singing ‘Endless Time’ outside in the rain.”

Watch and listen below.

How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars is out now via Fat Possum.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

We’ve Got A File On You: Jewel

5 days ago 0

Kurt Loder Apologizes For Being A Dick To Jewel

4 days ago 0

Watch WILLOW Make SNL Debut With Camila Cabello On “psychofreak”

3 days ago 0

Watch Thom Yorke Perform Radiohead, UNKLE, & The Smile Songs Solo For The First Time

4 days ago 0

The Saints’ Chris Bailey Has Died

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest