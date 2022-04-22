CONOR CURLEY: It was actually when I was in New York during that [initial] lockdown, I kind of numbed my mind by making demos for so long. I was reading, but it all seemed like distractions. So I was like, fuck it, I’m going to read this book and see what it feels like. I think what I took from it was the idea of coming to terms with stuff that is already there. There’s always a plague, there’s always shit out there that’s going to kill you. It’s only when you give it a name that it causes hysteria. I suppose I took an awareness from the book. When I finished it, I definitely felt… I didn’t think I was going to get what I did out of the book.

Grian mentioned how poetry kind of got ruined for you. In terms of how your interests have changed, were you interested in Camus before?

CURLEY: No, it was always something I wanted to start, but I suppose my reading was always a bit more looking for beautiful prose, which The Plague does have. I wasn’t looking for philosophy… or I was, but sitting on tour buses and all that kind of stuff, you kind of want something that makes you feel like life is beautiful and art is amazing and all this stuff. Even talking about that novel Stoner among us, it’s a light and dreamy conversation to have rather than starting to talk about The Plague with people, you know?

The thing you said about there always being a plague — that’s an acceptance of, like, a pervasive dread. Did that sneak into the album for you?

CURLEY: I think so. An awareness of mortality with everything — even our careers. We’ve been a band that’s almost hyper-aware that we never wanted to become stagnant or bore people. I think that’s why we wrote so quick. We wanted to divert people’s attention away from something they just liked for the fear they’d be like, “No, that’s actually boring.” Which is an easy thing to have the ideology of, but a tiring thing to commit to. [Laughs]

Primal Scream And Cocteau Twins

I’m thinking back to SXSW in 2019 when you were already playing “Televised Mind” and it had a bit of Madchester thing — which I feel like connects aesthetically to Screamadelica — before it became heavier on A Hero’s Death. But there are also very different eras of Primal Scream.

CURLEY: It was actually XTRMNTR.

That’s interesting, because “Skinty Fia” reminds me of that late ‘90s moment where some of the British rock bands were trying to mess with electronica.

CURLEY: “Skinty Fia” has a lot of gated effects on the drums. Then whenever I did the demo for “Nabokov” — there’s a song on XTRMNTR called “Accelerator.” It’s that halfway point where you have this intense energy from having these effects on drums, but then the guitars are still like Iggy. I thought that was such a good mix. Individually, we all developed as home producers, doing demos. We all had the vocabulary to try and do songs like that more so than we ever had. Even the list of people who worked on XTRMNTR — Chemical Brothers, Kevin Shields, David Holmes. Primal Scream were always like that, but it was such a melting pot. This collaboration, the five of us, we were bringing in more tools. It felt like that.

The first album, it felt like: We are a gang, we are a unit. On the second one, there was a lot more dislocation and it seemed like you all were arriving at something together but were maybe more siloed in your interests. When Grian talks about Sinead O’Connor and you talk about Cocteau Twins or Primal Scream, were you all more atomized in your listening habits given the lockdowns and being in different places from one another?

CURLEY: Definitely. There was maybe more ambition as a guitar player, as well, with what I wanted to get out of the album. What kind of things I wanted to take on. I never really get there, but I always thought: Whenever I’m trying to do something as a guitar player, if something really blows my mind — like Robin Guthrie’s guitar playing in Cocteau Twins — then it’s incredible. It ties into My Bloody Valentine, this more endless feeling with the guitars. Everything else before was about trying to get the power out of hitting the fuck out of your instrument. On this one, with a little bit more care and effects, it was trying to let them do the damage.

Right, “Nabokov” sounds like a shoegaze-y song in terms of its guitar, but a very scuzzy and corroded one, not pristine like Slowdive or dreamy like Cocteau Twins or something. Do you envision wanting to push further out with that direction of your guitar work?

CURLEY: I think so. I’d like to do that but do it in a way that it’s still a tool and not a trademark. Do you know Warm Drag? He’s the drummer of the Oh Sees. His music is quite sample-based, but often old rock ’n’ roll tunes. I thought that was so cool. Say it’s an old rock riff — instead of treating it like it’s the whole song, it’s just a sample. You can let the song live and then once that moment comes, you’ve got your finger over the button like, “That’s when it should come in.” That’s what I was trying to see with guitar parts. That’s where it should come in, or it should breathe a bit longer. It’s hard because you’re sitting there for a while like, “Oh, I’d love to be playing now.” [Laughs]

Was there a specific part of the Cocteau Twins’ career you were digging into?

CURLEY: I do like the earlier albums, but Heaven Or Las Vegas is just undeniable. It’s so swaying and endless. I don’t know what’s actually going on. If you asked me whereabouts would his hand be on the fretboard whenever he’s playing, I have no fucking idea. It sounds high, it sounds low. He could playing one note or two notes. I think that’s something I’d like to do more. I think Carlos did well with that on this album. He’d be playing and I’d think, “Where the fuck is that?”

Wings Of Desire

CURLEY: I had heard about it because I’d watched a Nick Cave documentary, and he’s in Wings Of Desire. Whenever I got back from New York to go to London and work on the album, I was in Dublin for a night and I watched it. It’s the most poetically beautiful movie about an angel who no one sees but he’s watching all these different facets of life go on. It was incredibly effecting. It just spoke to me. It seemed like the perfect time to watch it, because I was leaving America and go back into London, which used to be Europe. It has a really nice solitude to it, and we were going into work. Our work is trying to discover emotions or pass things by and collect them. It seemed to fit with what that movie was.

Grian was saying that about Stoner and Rear Window, him having time to fixate on mundane things amidst the pandemic. Wings Of Desire seems like a more dreamlike version of that.

CURLEY: Right, the angel wants to become human. It comes back to mortality and all that stuff. Living this kind of dreamlike lockdown, who knows what’s fucking going on, and then the idea of working is the most grounding thing. Not knowing if we were going to play again but knowing if we wrote tunes… knowing if we’re able to work on something then we’re human again.