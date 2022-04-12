Pickathon 2022 Has Sons Of Kemet, Built To Spill, Armand Hammer, & Many More

The annual Portland-area festival known as Pickathon hasn’t exactly been annual lately. Thanks to the pandemic, Pickathon hasn’t happened since 2019. This summer, though, Pickathon will return to Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley, Oregon, and it’s bringing an impressively all-over-the-map lineup.

Pickathon goes down 8/4-7. The festival’s three headliners aren’t exactly huge names, and that’s a good thing; they set the tone for the rest of the show. Roots-music singer-songwriter Valerie June, Nashville indie-popper Goth Babe, and London jazz ensemble Sons Of Kemet. The rest of the bill includes acts like Faye Webster, Built To Spill, Cassandra Jenkins, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Guerrilla Toss, Sampa The Great, Nubya Garcia, Lomelda, and TV Priest, among many others. Avant-rap greats Armand Helden are also on the bill, and billy woods and Elucid, the two members of Armand Hammer, will apparently give solo performances, too. Check out all the relevant details here.