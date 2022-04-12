Launder – “Unwound” & “Chipper”
It’s been a minute since we’ve checked in on Launder, the poppy, shoegazey indie rock project of LA-based John Cudlip. But a full-length debut album is finally in the pipeline — Happening is happening on Ghostly this July — and its first two singles sound great.
Cudlip wrote both “Unwound” and “Chipper” with DIIV members Zachary Cole Smith and Colin Caulfield. The former, a portrait of addiction, is a steadily plodding rocker that matches Cudlip’s under-his-breath vocal presence with a huge, slicing guitar melody order direct from the post-Pixies school of ’90s alternative rock. The latter is both faster and dreamier, yet Cudlip’s voice beams brighter amidst the surge.
Hear both songs below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Unwound”
02 “Intake”
03 “Blue Collar”
04 “On A Wire”
05 “Become” (Feat. Soko)
06 “Beggar”
07 “Rust”
08 “Withdraw”
09 “Lockwood”
10 “Harbour Mouth”
11 “Chipper”
12 “Parking Lot”
13 “Lantern”
Happening is out 7/15 on Ghostly.