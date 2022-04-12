It’s been a minute since we’ve checked in on Launder, the poppy, shoegazey indie rock project of LA-based John Cudlip. But a full-length debut album is finally in the pipeline — Happening is happening on Ghostly this July — and its first two singles sound great.

Cudlip wrote both “Unwound” and “Chipper” with DIIV members Zachary Cole Smith and Colin Caulfield. The former, a portrait of addiction, is a steadily plodding rocker that matches Cudlip’s under-his-breath vocal presence with a huge, slicing guitar melody order direct from the post-Pixies school of ’90s alternative rock. The latter is both faster and dreamier, yet Cudlip’s voice beams brighter amidst the surge.

Hear both songs below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Unwound”

02 “Intake”

03 “Blue Collar”

04 “On A Wire”

05 “Become” (Feat. Soko)

06 “Beggar”

07 “Rust”

08 “Withdraw”

09 “Lockwood”

10 “Harbour Mouth”

11 “Chipper”

12 “Parking Lot”

13 “Lantern”

Happening is out 7/15 on Ghostly.