Nightlands – “Moonshine”

New Music April 13, 2022 9:04 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Nightlands – “Moonshine”

New Music April 13, 2022 9:04 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

The War On Drugs bassist Dave Hartley has announced a new album under his Nightlands moniker. Titled Moonshine, Hartley’s new project is out in July and follows 2017’s I Can Feel The Night Around Me. Today, Hartley is sharing the album’s title track, which also has a music video by Daniel Fox and Ray Lynch.

Recorded in Hartley’s Asheville home studio, Moonshine features guest spots from Western Vinyl labelmate and saxophonist Joseph Shabason, plus four bandmates from The War On Drugs (Robbie Bennet, Anthony Lamarca, Eliza Hardy Jones, and Charlie Hall). The album also features contributions from Frank Locrasto and production from Adam McDaniel.

“This was never intended to be an overtly political record,” Hartley says. “I have so many friends who are able to process the frustration of current events gracefully or with wisdom or in a nuanced way, but I often find myself just consumed with anger about it all. I decided to just let that come out, and it manifested itself lyrically.”

He adds: “I spend ninety percent of my studio time building these vocal stacks with sort of endless vocal layering and lots of speeding up and slowing down of the track, overdubbing at different speeds and with different microphones, and I really perfected that, I think, on this record.”

Listen and watch “Moonshine” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Looking Up”
02 “Down Here”
03 “Stare Into The Sun”
04 “Greenway”
05 “Moonshine”
06 “With You”
07 “Blue Wave”
08 “No Kiss For The Lonely”
09 “Break My Bones”
10 “Song For Brad”

Moonshine is out 7/15 via Western Vinyl.

Charlie Boss

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

We’ve Got A File On You: Jewel

6 days ago 0

Kurt Loder Apologizes For Being A Dick To Jewel

5 days ago 0

Watch WILLOW Make SNL Debut With Camila Cabello On “psychofreak”

4 days ago 0

Watch Unearthed Footage Of Jay-Z’s Legendary 2001 Hot 97 Summer Jam Performance

2 days ago 0

Watch Bruce Springsteen’s Engineer Share Unreleased 1984 Outtakes

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest