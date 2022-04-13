The War On Drugs bassist Dave Hartley has announced a new album under his Nightlands moniker. Titled Moonshine, Hartley’s new project is out in July and follows 2017’s I Can Feel The Night Around Me. Today, Hartley is sharing the album’s title track, which also has a music video by Daniel Fox and Ray Lynch.

Recorded in Hartley’s Asheville home studio, Moonshine features guest spots from Western Vinyl labelmate and saxophonist Joseph Shabason, plus four bandmates from The War On Drugs (Robbie Bennet, Anthony Lamarca, Eliza Hardy Jones, and Charlie Hall). The album also features contributions from Frank Locrasto and production from Adam McDaniel.

“This was never intended to be an overtly political record,” Hartley says. “I have so many friends who are able to process the frustration of current events gracefully or with wisdom or in a nuanced way, but I often find myself just consumed with anger about it all. I decided to just let that come out, and it manifested itself lyrically.”

He adds: “I spend ninety percent of my studio time building these vocal stacks with sort of endless vocal layering and lots of speeding up and slowing down of the track, overdubbing at different speeds and with different microphones, and I really perfected that, I think, on this record.”

Listen and watch “Moonshine” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Looking Up”

02 “Down Here”

03 “Stare Into The Sun”

04 “Greenway”

05 “Moonshine”

06 “With You”

07 “Blue Wave”

08 “No Kiss For The Lonely”

09 “Break My Bones”

10 “Song For Brad”

Moonshine is out 7/15 via Western Vinyl.