Florida’s The Fest Lineup Once Again Has Every Punk Band

The Fest, the annual gathering of punk bands in Gainesville, Florida around Halloween, has announced the lineup for its 20th iteration. It’s going down in venues around Gainesville this Oct. 28-30, and it once again features every punk band on Earth.

Topping the bill are a whopping six veteran groups playing two sets apiece: hometown heroes Hot Water Music, Anti-Flag, Bouncing Souls, Piebald, Samiam, and the Flatliners. Also on deck are Avail, Cursive, the Suicide Machines, the Ergs!, War On Women, Catbite, comedian Chris Gethard, Into It. Over It., Pkew Pkew Pkew, the Callous Daoboys, Bob Nanna of Braid, Pet Symmetry, Signals Midwest, Jer, Dark Thoughts, Short Fictions, Signals Midwest, the Homeless Gospel Choir, Slingshot Dakota, and seriously sooooo many more.

Passes and hotels go on sale April 20 at noon ET. Get more info here and peruse an alphabetized bands list here.