Last year, contemporary classical performer and trumpet player CJ Camerieri released his self-titled debut album as CARM. Camerieri already had quite a resume, having co-founded the ensemble yMusic and contributing horns to projects from Bon Iver, Paul Simon, the National, and Sufjan Stevens. Now, Camerieri is sharing his first new music of 2022: the standalone single “Hollywood South,” which comes ahead of his spring tour with Typhoon and European dates opening for Bon Iver.

Produced by Ryan Olson, “Hollywood South” is a high-energy fusion of layered horns, snappy percussion, and a ’70s funk groove. CARM immediately wrote it after playing his first live show as CARM. He says: “I felt the renewed energy from a crowd of music lovers. I wanted the trumpet to step forward as the lead voice of the band, and the result is a dancy plunger mute jam that I can’t wait to open these upcoming shows.”

Listen to “Hollywood South” below.

TOURDATES:
04/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall +
04/19 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre +
04/21 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room +
04/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line +
04/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall +
04/24 – Detroit, MI @ El Club +
04/25 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Place +
04/27 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club +
04/29 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge +
04/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts +
05/02 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club +
05/04 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In +
05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West +
05/07 – Austin, TX @ Empire +
06/01 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up +
06/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater +
06/03 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall +
06/04 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall +
10/16 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena^
10/19 – Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena ^
10/20 – Glasgow, Scotland @ The SSE Hydro ^
10/24 – Manchester, England @ AO Arena ^
10/25 & 26 – London, England @ The SSE Arena, Wembly ^
10/31 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena ^
11/02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome ^
11/03 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis ^
11/05 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum ^
11/07 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi ^
11/09 – Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center ^
11/11 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena ^

+ = with Typhoon
^ = with Bon Iver

Rachel Brodsky

