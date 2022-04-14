L7 Announce Bricks Are Heavy 30th Anniversary Reissue & Tour
Grunge pioneers L7 released their 1992 studio album, Bricks Are Heavy, 30 years ago today. To celebrate, they’ve announced a 30th anniversary reissue of along with a fall tour. The limited-edition reissue will be out Sept. 30 via Licorice Pizza Records and will feature digitally remastered tracks, courtesy of Howie Weinberg. The band will also release a run of special-packaged gold and black vinyl to mark the occasion.
“After all these years, we began thinking it is strange that we have never received a proper accounting of actual sales to date for this record,” Donita Sparks says. “We were so close to Certified Gold 30 years ago, surely we have crossed the line by now… So we thought to hell with it, we are declaring ourselves Gold and making our own gold records. Get ‘em while they are hot.”
Teasing “over-the-top packaging,” Sparks adds, “We are going to pull out all the stops for this release. Together with Licorice Pizza, this is going to be one tasty treat.”
The tour, meanwhile, will kick off in October in Nashville and wrap up with a couple of dates at Los Angeles’ Regent Theater. The set will feature L7 playing Bricks Are Heavy in full for the first time. The tour dates are below, and ticket information can be found here.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Wargasm”
02 “Scrap”
03 “Pretend We’re Dead”
04 “Diet Pill”
05 “Everglade”
06 “Slide”
07 “One More Thing”
08 “Mr. Integrity”
09 “Monster”
10 “Shitlist”
11 “This Ain’t Pleasure”
TOURDATES:
10/03 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)
10/06 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/09 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
10/13 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
10/14 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/19 – Denver, CO @ Summit
10/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
10/23 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
10/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater
The Bricks Are Heavy reissue is out 9/30 via Licorice Pizza Records.