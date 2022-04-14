L7 Announce Bricks Are Heavy 30th Anniversary Reissue & Tour

Grunge pioneers L7 released their 1992 studio album, Bricks Are Heavy, 30 years ago today. To celebrate, they’ve announced a 30th anniversary reissue of along with a fall tour. The limited-edition reissue will be out Sept. 30 via Licorice Pizza Records and will feature digitally remastered tracks, courtesy of Howie Weinberg. The band will also release a run of special-packaged gold and black vinyl to mark the occasion.

“After all these years, we began thinking it is strange that we have never received a proper accounting of actual sales to date for this record,” Donita Sparks says. “We were so close to Certified Gold 30 years ago, surely we have crossed the line by now… So we thought to hell with it, we are declaring ourselves Gold and making our own gold records. Get ‘em while they are hot.”

Teasing “over-the-top packaging,” Sparks adds, “We are going to pull out all the stops for this release. Together with Licorice Pizza, this is going to be one tasty treat.”

The tour, meanwhile, will kick off in October in Nashville and wrap up with a couple of dates at Los Angeles’ Regent Theater. The set will feature L7 playing Bricks Are Heavy in full for the first time. The tour dates are below, and ticket information can be found here.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Wargasm”

02 “Scrap”

03 “Pretend We’re Dead”

04 “Diet Pill”

05 “Everglade”

06 “Slide”

07 “One More Thing”

08 “Mr. Integrity”

09 “Monster”

10 “Shitlist”

11 “This Ain’t Pleasure”

TOURDATES:

10/03 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven)

10/06 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

10/09 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/12 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

10/13 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/14 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/15 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

10/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/19 – Denver, CO @ Summit

10/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

10/23 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/24 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

