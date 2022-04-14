Watch Post Malone And Billy Strings Cover Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues”

0

The young Michigan bluegrass star Billy Strings is experiencing a rapid rise at age 29. He played the Grammys broadcast a few weeks ago (outside the venue, but still). My neighbors who don’t really keep up with new music are big fans. And now he’s reached the Post Malone collaboration stage of fame.

Last night Strings played The Observatory in Santa Ana, California. During his second set, he welcomed pan-genre superstar Austin Post to the stage to grab a guitar and handle lead vocals on a plucky cover of Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues.” As Strings explained, “I saw this guy lurking around backstage and figured we gotta drag him up here to fuckin’ sing for us.”

Watch their Cash cover below, where you can also find Strings’ 2021 album Renewal.

