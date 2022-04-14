The UK punk band Nervus have announced a new album, The Evil One, their fourth overall and first since 2019’s Tough Crowd. It started coming together during the pandemic after group leader Em Foster took some virtual songwriting lessons with Cloud Nothings’ Dylan Baldi, and lead single “Drop Out” is a massive, chiming power-pop song about wanting to leave society behind. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Iconoclast”

02 “Get Equal, Get Even”

03 “Drop Out”

04 “Rental Song”

05 “I Wish I Was Dead”

06 “Rotting Mass”

07 “Jellyfish”

08 “Chew It”

09 “From Dirt”

10 “Absolute Yuck”

The Evil One is out 6/24 via Get Better Records. Pre-order it here.