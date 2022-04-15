Last year, UK post-punk stompers IDLES released their new album CRAWLER. This year, IDLES are playing seemingly every big festival on both sides of the Atlantic. (Later today, for instance, they’ll get their Coachella moment.) IDLES’ live show is maybe the single biggest factor behind the band’s recent success, and last night, the band got a chance to show American television viewers just how that live show might look.

IDLES were the musical guests on last night’s episode of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Even though the band is presumably in the United States and ready to perform, they didn’t play in the Colbert studios. (Maybe certain handlers have decided that in-studio late-night performances aren’t necessarily the best look for some of their artists. Maybe we’ll never get back to the pre-pandemic reality where those musical guests always share the same space as the audiences and hosts.)

Instead, IDLES played “Crawl,” their new album’s sort-of title track, in what looks like a rehearsal space, complete with light show fully in place. The band sounded raw and intense and professional, and Joe Talbot did not have to shake hands with a guy in a suit. It’s a strong performance, even if it could never hope to capture the sensation of actually being in the room — or on the field, or in the hangar-sized tent — while IDLES are performing. Watch that performance below.

CRAWL is out now on Partisan.