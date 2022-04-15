Thanks to her performances in films like I’m Thinking Of Ending Things, The Lost Daughter, and Alex Garland’s forthcoming Men, the Irish actor Jessie Buckley is quickly becoming one of the most critically beloved up-and-coming movie stars in the world. If you saw Buckley in her breakout role as a Glaswegian country artist in the movie Wild Rose, then you already know that she can sing. So it’s a very cool surprise to learn that Buckley has now recorded a whole album and that she’s done it with Bernard Butler, the former Suede guitarist.

In a new Guardian interview, Buckley and Butler talk about how they got together in the first place. Two years ago, Buckley’s manager connected her to Butler. The two of them knew each other’s work a little bit, but they really connected when they started writing songs together. In the interview, Butler says, “We meet, we write songs, we judge each other on what we can create, in the purest way. We don’t sit writing lists of talents and ticking them off thinking: great, I think we’re there now, shall we write a song? We never talk about any of this stuff.”

Buckley and Butler have finished work on their collaborative LP For All Our Days That Tear The Heart, and it’s coming out this June. They’ve just shared first single “The Eagle & The Dove,” which is named after a Vita Sackville-West book. It’s a long, lush art-rock number about love and death, and it’s got echoes of Kate Bush and Scott Walker working for it. Below, check out the album’s tracklist and the Harvey Pearson-directed video for “The Eagle & The Dove”:

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Eagle & The Dove”

02 “For All Our Days That Tear The Heart”

03 “20 Years A-Growing”

04 “Babylon Days”

05 “Seven Red Rose Tattoos”

06 “Footnotes On The Map”

07 “We’ve Run The Distance”

08 “We Haven’t Spoke About The Weather”

09 “Beautiful Regret”

10 “I Cried Your Tears”

11 “Shallow The Water”

12 “Catch The Dust”

For All Our Days That Tear The Heart is out 6/10 on EMI.