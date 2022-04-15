Ben Folds – “It’s The Small Things, Charlie Brown”

New Music April 15, 2022
Apple TV+ is about to unveil a new Charlie Brown special for Earth Day. Titled It’s The Small Things, Charlie Brown, it’ll revolve around Earth Day themes after the gang discovers a dandelion on the baseball field. It’ll premiere alongside the 1976 special It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown on 4/15.

The special also comes with a theme song from Ben Folds, also titled “It’s The Small Things, Charlie Brown.” You can hear that and watch a trailer for the special below.

