Ben Folds – “It’s The Small Things, Charlie Brown”
Apple TV+ is about to unveil a new Charlie Brown special for Earth Day. Titled It’s The Small Things, Charlie Brown, it’ll revolve around Earth Day themes after the gang discovers a dandelion on the baseball field. It’ll premiere alongside the 1976 special It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown on 4/15.
The special also comes with a theme song from Ben Folds, also titled “It’s The Small Things, Charlie Brown.” You can hear that and watch a trailer for the special below.