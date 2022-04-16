Harry Styles brought out Shania Twain as a surprise guest at his Friday Coachella set, introducing the country star by saying: “This lady taught me to sing. She also taught me that men are trash.” Twain and Styles, whose new album Harry’s House is out next month, proceeded to sing two Twain classics live onstage, including “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and “You’re Still the One.”

Styles’ headlining Coachella set also included the live debut of Harry’s House lead single “As It Was,” plus two more brand-new tracks: “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking.” Check out some live footage below.

“Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”

“You’re Still The One”

“Boyfriends”

harry edward styles saying with his whole chest “to boyfriends everywhere: fuck you” pic.twitter.com/u1Mt5P74Ws — Callie Ahlgrim (@callieahlgrim) April 16, 2022

“Late Night Talking”

Shania Twain joining Harry Styles onstage at Coachella? Sure, why not. pic.twitter.com/dQQf9lkIGE — Leonie Cooper (@leoniemaycooper) April 16, 2022

harry styles and shania twain at coachella 😍 10/10 incredibly iconic pic.twitter.com/AIziv132iA — Alexa Shouneyia (@ashouneyia) April 16, 2022

https://twitter.com/lucyj_ford/status/1515240268295020547

.@Harry_Styles performs with Shania Twain at #Coachella: “This lady taught me to sing. She also taught me that men are trash.” pic.twitter.com/mkmalpKbpZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 16, 2022

SETLIST:

01 “As It Was” (Live debut)

02 “Adore You”

03 “Golden”

04 “Carolina”

05 “Woman” (Extended)

06 “Boyfriends” (New Song)

07 “Cherry”

08 “Lights Up”

09 “She”

10 “Canyon Moon”

11 “Treat People With Kindness”

12 “What Makes You Beautiful” (One Direction song)

13 “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” (Shania Twain cover) (with Shania Twain)

14 “You’re Still The One” (Shania Twain cover) (with Shania Twain)

15 “Late Night Talking”

16 “Watermelon Sugar”

ENCORE:

17 “Kiwi” (Extended Intro)

18 “Sign Of The Times”

Harry’s House is out 5/20 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.