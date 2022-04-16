Watch Harry Styles Bring Out Shania Twain For Two Songs At Coachella

News April 16, 2022 12:00 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch Harry Styles Bring Out Shania Twain For Two Songs At Coachella

News April 16, 2022 12:00 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Harry Styles brought out Shania Twain as a surprise guest at his Friday Coachella set, introducing the country star by saying: “This lady taught me to sing. She also taught me that men are trash.” Twain and Styles, whose new album Harry’s House is out next month, proceeded to sing two Twain classics live onstage, including “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and “You’re Still the One.”

Styles’ headlining Coachella set also included the live debut of Harry’s House lead single “As It Was,” plus two more brand-new tracks: “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking.” Check out some live footage below.

“Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”

“You’re Still The One”

“Boyfriends”

“Late Night Talking”

https://twitter.com/lucyj_ford/status/1515240268295020547

SETLIST:
01 “As It Was” (Live debut)
02 “Adore You”
03 “Golden”
04 “Carolina”
05 “Woman” (Extended)
06 “Boyfriends” (New Song)
07 “Cherry”
08 “Lights Up”
09 “She”
10 “Canyon Moon”
11 “Treat People With Kindness”
12 “What Makes You Beautiful” (One Direction song)
13 “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” (Shania Twain cover) (with Shania Twain)
14 “You’re Still The One” (Shania Twain cover) (with Shania Twain)
15 “Late Night Talking”
16 “Watermelon Sugar”

ENCORE:
17 “Kiwi” (Extended Intro)
18 “Sign Of The Times”

Harry’s House is out 5/20 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Livestream Coachella 2022 For Free

1 day ago 0

Watch Unearthed Footage Of Jay-Z’s Legendary 2001 Hot 97 Summer Jam Performance

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s “Tha Crossroads”

2 days ago 0

Watch IDLES Rip Through “Crawl” On Colbert

2 days ago 0

Watch Post Malone And Billy Strings Cover Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest