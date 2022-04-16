Watch Arcade Fire Play New Song “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” At Coachella

Rich Fury/Getty Images

News April 16, 2022 12:38 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch Arcade Fire Play New Song “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” At Coachella

Rich Fury/Getty Images

News April 16, 2022 12:38 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

On Thursday, Arcade Fire were announced as a surprise addition to Coachella 2022’s Friday night lineup. Playing at the Mojave Tent, Arcade Fire performed tracks from their upcoming album WE, including new song “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid).” This technically isn’t the first time the band performed this live — they sang “Lookout Kid” last month at the Bowery Ballroom. They also had to restart “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” due to Win Butler becoming emotional onstage, telling the audience: “It’s been a hard couple of fuckin’ years, I don’t know about you… We tell ourselves so much poison.”

Near the beginning of the set, Arcade Fire also ended up restarting “The Lightning” after pointing out that an audience member needed medical attention. They then performed a career-spanning set of songs, including “Neighborhood #3 (Power Out),” “Ready To Start,” “The Suburbs,” and “Wake Up.”

Butler also dedicated the band’s performance of “The Suburbs” to the people of Ukraine, saying: “Everyone in a punk rock band in the Ukraine right now,” he added. “I’m thinking about everybody who is dealing with the war right now.”

Leading into “Everything Now,” Butler shouted out Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett, Black Flag, and Pearl Jam: “That motherfucker [Tollett] used to book Black Flag… There’s a band called Pearl Jam, and they’re like, ‘Black Flag is the fucking raddest band ever, so that guy can book our shows.’ At one point, they were like, ‘Fuck Ticketmaster. We’re not playing any venues with Ticketmaster.’ The only place they could play in LA in this shit… So that’s where the fuck Coachella came from. So thank you to Pearl Jam, and thank you to Paul Tollett.”

Watch Arcade Fire play “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” below.

SETLIST:
01 “The Lightning I” (False start; Butler stops song to check on fan in crowd/call for medic)
02 “The Lightning II”
03 “Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)”
04 “Rebellion (Lies)”
05 “Ready To Start”
06 “The Suburbs”
07 “My Body Is A Cage”
08 “Afterlife”
09 “Age Of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)”
10 “Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)”
11 “Everything Now” (Butler gives a shoutout to Coachella founders and his son)
12 “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” (False start; Win got emotional)
13 “Wake Up”

WE is out 5/6 via Columbia.

Arcade Fire - WE [LP]

$31.98

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Livestream Coachella 2022 For Free

1 day ago 0

Watch Unearthed Footage Of Jay-Z’s Legendary 2001 Hot 97 Summer Jam Performance

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s “Tha Crossroads”

2 days ago 0

Watch IDLES Rip Through “Crawl” On Colbert

2 days ago 0

Watch Post Malone And Billy Strings Cover Johnny Cash’s “Cocaine Blues”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest