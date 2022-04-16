On Thursday, Arcade Fire were announced as a surprise addition to Coachella 2022’s Friday night lineup. Playing at the Mojave Tent, Arcade Fire performed tracks from their upcoming album WE, including new song “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid).” This technically isn’t the first time the band performed this live — they sang “Lookout Kid” last month at the Bowery Ballroom. They also had to restart “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” due to Win Butler becoming emotional onstage, telling the audience: “It’s been a hard couple of fuckin’ years, I don’t know about you… We tell ourselves so much poison.”

Near the beginning of the set, Arcade Fire also ended up restarting “The Lightning” after pointing out that an audience member needed medical attention. They then performed a career-spanning set of songs, including “Neighborhood #3 (Power Out),” “Ready To Start,” “The Suburbs,” and “Wake Up.”

Butler also dedicated the band’s performance of “The Suburbs” to the people of Ukraine, saying: “Everyone in a punk rock band in the Ukraine right now,” he added. “I’m thinking about everybody who is dealing with the war right now.”

Leading into “Everything Now,” Butler shouted out Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett, Black Flag, and Pearl Jam: “That motherfucker [Tollett] used to book Black Flag… There’s a band called Pearl Jam, and they’re like, ‘Black Flag is the fucking raddest band ever, so that guy can book our shows.’ At one point, they were like, ‘Fuck Ticketmaster. We’re not playing any venues with Ticketmaster.’ The only place they could play in LA in this shit… So that’s where the fuck Coachella came from. So thank you to Pearl Jam, and thank you to Paul Tollett.”

Watch Arcade Fire play “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” below.

SETLIST:

01 “The Lightning I” (False start; Butler stops song to check on fan in crowd/call for medic)

02 “The Lightning II”

03 “Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)”

04 “Rebellion (Lies)”

05 “Ready To Start”

06 “The Suburbs”

07 “My Body Is A Cage”

08 “Afterlife”

09 “Age Of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)”

10 “Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)”

11 “Everything Now” (Butler gives a shoutout to Coachella founders and his son)

12 “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” (False start; Win got emotional)

13 “Wake Up”

WE is out 5/6 via Columbia.