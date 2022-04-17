Watch Megan Thee Stallion Debut New Song At Coachella

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Debut New Song At Coachella

Megan Thee Stallion debuted a new song during her Coachella set on Saturday night. Before her performance, she tweeted out a teaser of the track: “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping 😂 I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.” She did so and, as Pitchfork points out, it samples Joedci’s “Freek’n You” Wu-Tang-featuring remix. Check out videos below.

