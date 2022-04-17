Watch Danny Elfman Play The Simpsons, The Nightmare Before Christmas, & Oingo Boingo Songs At Coachella
Danny Elfman performed at Coachella on Saturday after releasing his first new solo album in almost four decades last year. Elfman, who was supposed to play Coachella in 2020 before it got cancelled because of the pandemic, played some songs off that album, a bunch of Oingo Boingo songs, and some of his most iconic scores from over the years, including his work for The Simpsons, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and his 1989 Batman theme. Band members included Nili Brosh and Wes Borland on guitar, Josh Freese on drums, and Stu Brooks on bass.
Check out some clips from the show below.
SETLIST:
“Sorry”
“Insects” (Oingo Boingo)
“Spider-Man Main Title”
“Nothing To Fear (But Fear Itself)” (Oingo Boingo)
“Just Another Day” (Oingo Boingo)
“Jack’s Lament / This Is Halloween / What’s This?” (from The Nightmare Before Christmas)
“Breakfast Machine” (from Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure)
“Kick Me”
“Insanity” (Oingo Boingo)
“The Batman Theme”
“True”
“The Simpsons Main Title Theme”
“Only A Lad” (Oingo Boingo)
“Love In The Time Of COVID”
“Ice Dance / The Grand Finale” (from Edward Scissorhands)
“Dead Man’s Party” (Oingo Boingo)
“Alice’s Theme”
“Happy”
“Who Do You Want To Be” (Oingo Boingo)