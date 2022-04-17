Danny Elfman performed at Coachella on Saturday after releasing his first new solo album in almost four decades last year. Elfman, who was supposed to play Coachella in 2020 before it got cancelled because of the pandemic, played some songs off that album, a bunch of Oingo Boingo songs, and some of his most iconic scores from over the years, including his work for The Simpsons, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and his 1989 Batman theme. Band members included Nili Brosh and Wes Borland on guitar, Josh Freese on drums, and Stu Brooks on bass.

Check out some clips from the show below.

WHO THOUGHT THE SIMPSONS THEME AT COACHELLA WAS A JOKE??? NEVER UNDERESTIMATE DANNY ELFMAN#coachella pic.twitter.com/HOu2OdbD7I — главная фанатка Макрона и Разгромов (@VasilySupremacy) April 17, 2022

Danny Elfman performed a “Nightmare Before Christmas” medley tonight at #Coachella2022 . pic.twitter.com/Sjmhv1ohXg — Alex Farnworth (@AlexFarnworth) April 17, 2022

Nightmare Before Christmas live on stage at #Coachella during Danny Elfman’s set pic.twitter.com/0MlP0tlROX — Andrew Cunningham🎢🍻🌁 (@GatorAndrew) April 17, 2022

Can we talk about how cute this Steve bartek and Danny Elfman moment was 😭 pic.twitter.com/dKttnI76mW — Annihilation💣 (@ANNIHILATIONXXX) April 17, 2022

We’ve got Danny Elfman giving the #Coachella crowd a taste of his Batman score tonight pic.twitter.com/6B2T9LedJz — Ema Sasic (@ema_sasic) April 17, 2022

Home sick and watching #DannyElfman at #Coachella is making me feel 80% better!! From This is Halloween, Pee-Wee Herman, Batman, The Simpsons to all those #Boingo hits!!! Jaw dropping!!! @dannyelfman #OnlyALad pic.twitter.com/JYZ4Wyz3NF — Your Boy! Brian (@yourboyBrianRD) April 17, 2022

Good luck if you're tripping, Danny Elfman: pic.twitter.com/6JbmAGY9MR — Camp HipHop (@CampHiphopUSA) April 17, 2022

SETLIST:

“Sorry”

“Insects” (Oingo Boingo)

“Spider-Man Main Title”

“Nothing To Fear (But Fear Itself)” (Oingo Boingo)

“Just Another Day” (Oingo Boingo)

“Jack’s Lament / This Is Halloween / What’s This?” (from The Nightmare Before Christmas)

“Breakfast Machine” (from Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure)

“Kick Me”

“Insanity” (Oingo Boingo)

“The Batman Theme”

“True”

“The Simpsons Main Title Theme”

“Only A Lad” (Oingo Boingo)

“Love In The Time Of COVID”

“Ice Dance / The Grand Finale” (from Edward Scissorhands)

“Dead Man’s Party” (Oingo Boingo)

“Alice’s Theme”

“Happy”

“Who Do You Want To Be” (Oingo Boingo)