Isaiah Rashad Addresses Sex Tape Leak For The First Time During Coachella Performance

Spencer Sease

News April 17, 2022 12:55 PM By James Rettig
0

Isaiah Rashad Addresses Sex Tape Leak For The First Time During Coachella Performance

Spencer Sease

News April 17, 2022 12:55 PM By James Rettig
0

Earlier this year, a sex tape of rapper Isaiah Rashad was leaked online. During the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper’s performance at Coachella on Saturday night — which was his first public appearance since the leak back in February — he addressed it for the first time.

His set opened with a pre-recorded montage highlighting people speculating on his sexuality and talking about the leak. “The purpose of doing that was to embarrass him,” one of the clips said. “However, that backfired. When his video leaked, his dreams and everything went up.” Later on in the performance, Rashad directly acknowledged his fans: “I see all the messages and all the positivity. Y’all kept me alive these past couple months.”

A few weeks ago, TDE president Terrence “Punch” Henderson responded to someone on Twitter that made a joke about Rashad’s sexuality: “Wait.. so you want me to be concerned about another grown man’s sex life?? Is that what you’re really interested in? As oppose to having a dialogue about music??”

Here’s clips from Rashad’s Coachella set:

Last year, Rashad released his first new album in five years, The House Is Burning.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Livestream Coachella 2022 For Free

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s “Tha Crossroads”

3 days ago 0

Watch Billie Eilish Perform Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.” With Damon Albarn & Posdnuos At Coachella

22 hours ago 0

Watch IDLES Rip Through “Crawl” On Colbert

3 days ago 0

Isaiah Rashad Addresses Sex Tape Leak For The First Time During Coachella Performance

19 hours ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest