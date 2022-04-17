Isaiah Rashad Addresses Sex Tape Leak For The First Time During Coachella Performance

Earlier this year, a sex tape of rapper Isaiah Rashad was leaked online. During the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper’s performance at Coachella on Saturday night — which was his first public appearance since the leak back in February — he addressed it for the first time.

His set opened with a pre-recorded montage highlighting people speculating on his sexuality and talking about the leak. “The purpose of doing that was to embarrass him,” one of the clips said. “However, that backfired. When his video leaked, his dreams and everything went up.” Later on in the performance, Rashad directly acknowledged his fans: “I see all the messages and all the positivity. Y’all kept me alive these past couple months.”

A few weeks ago, TDE president Terrence “Punch” Henderson responded to someone on Twitter that made a joke about Rashad’s sexuality: “Wait.. so you want me to be concerned about another grown man’s sex life?? Is that what you’re really interested in? As oppose to having a dialogue about music??”

Here’s clips from Rashad’s Coachella set:

Isaiah Rashad thanks fans for all the support at #Coachella "I see all the messages and all the positivity… Y'all kept me alive these last couple months." ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8ynGSpFy74 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 17, 2022

Last year, Rashad released his first new album in five years, The House Is Burning.