Watch New Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret Perform Live In Seattle
Last week, Krist Novoselic, Kim Thayil, and Matt Cameron unveiled 3rd Secret, a grunge supergroup that also features guitarist Bubba DuPree and singers Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye. They released their debut album in full last week when they announced the project. Before they put out the album, the band members got together to record their first-ever live performance at the Museum Of Pop Culture in Seattle. Today, 3rd Secret have released a video of them doing “I Choose Me.” Check it out below.
3rd Secret is out now.