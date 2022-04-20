Portland singer-songwriter Laura Veirs has announced the release of her 12th album, Found Light, coming July 8 via Raven Marching Band Records. Following 2020’s My Echo, Found Light is co-produced by Veirs and Shahzad Ismaily and largely explores life after divorce. Along with the announcement is a lead single, “Winter Windows,” which also has a music video.

“I love how this video captures feelings of freedom and strength and weirdness, despite the lyrics in this song being quite heavy in spots,” explains Veirs. “I hope this video conveys the confidence and sense of aliveness that I feel now as a solo woman in the world after a tough two and a half years of going through my divorce and the pandemic.”

Veirs also says that “Winter Windows” is “very much about the strength of mothers and the power that women in cooperation have to shape their own lives and the lives of children. It’s about us taking the reins of life and sharing our internal light and power. I believe these rays of strength echo outward and foster love that is passed through the generations. It was fun to stretch my vocals on the high chorus near the end. This song gets at my punk roots but feels confident and current to my life right now.”

Watch and listen to “Winter Windows” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Autumn Song”

02 “Ring Song”

03 “Seaside Haiku”

04 “Naked Hymn”

05 “My Lantern”

06 “Signal”

07 “Can’t Help But Sing”

08 “Eucalyptus”

09 “New Arms”

10 “Sword Song”

11 “Time Will Show You”

12 “T & O”

13 “Komorebi”

14 “Winter Windows”

TOURDATES:

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Music / Szold Hall

07/17 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark

07/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake

07/20 – Portland, ME @ One Longfellow Square

07/21 – Newport, RI @ Newport Vineyards

07/22 – Boston, MA @ Haymarket

07/23 – Exeter, NH @ The Word Barn

07/24 – Northampton, MA @ Parlor Room

07/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

07/27 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage (seated)

07/28 – New York, NY @ Public Records

Found Light is out 7/8 via Raven Marching Band Records.