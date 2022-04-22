Earlier in the week, Neko Case announced a brand-new career retrospective called Wild Creatures featuring 22 tracks from across her discography and one new song, “Oh, Shadowless.” The digital-only album is out now, as is “Oh, Shadowless.”

Case’s website has also been updated to display new, animated artwork (by Laura Plansker) for each track on Wild Creatures. Songs from the compilation play in real time, and as you scroll through the site, short essays and track-by-track commentary from guest contributors appear. Those guests include New Pornographers bandmates like Dan Bejar and A.C. Newman, plus M. Ward, David Byrne, Shirley Manson, Jeff Tweedy, Rosanne Cash, Waxahatchee, Julien Baker, Kevin Morby, Allison Russell, and Margo Price. Additional contributors include folklorist Adrienne Mayor, ANTI- Records president Andy Kaulkin, and New Yorker writer Susan Orlean.

Case will also embark on a celebratory Wild Creatures tour kicking off later this month. Guests will vary across the dates, but expect appearances from friends like Kara Jackson, M. Ward, Leyla McCalla, Gabby Moreno, Indigo Girls, Andrew Bird, Iron & Wine, Bendigo Fletcher, She & Him, Disq, Courtney Marie Andrews, and Sean Rowe.

As announced earlier this week, Case is also putting together a streaming performance called Wild Creatures: Live From The Lung, which will be recorded from the singer-songwriter’s home studio in Vermont. The stream will launch on Thursday, May 19 at 8:30 pm ET. To watch, you need to be a paid subscriber to Case’s Substack, Entering The Lung.

Listen to “Oh, Shadowless” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I’m An Animal ”

02 “Lady Pilot ”

03 “Halls Of Sarah ”

04 “Man ”

05 “Star Witness”

06 “I Wish I Was The Moon”

07 “The Next Time You Say Forever”

08 “Favorite”

09 “Hell-On”

10 “Hold On, Hold On”

11 “Polar Nettles ”

12 “Wild Creatures ”

13 “Furnace Room Lullaby ”

14 “A Widow’s Toast”

15 “Deep Red Bells ”

16 “This Tornado Loves You”

17 “Winnie ”

18 “Night Still Comes ”

19 “Maybe Sparrow”

20 “Things That Scare Me”

21 “The Tigers Have Spoken ”

22 “Set Out Running”

23 “Oh, Shadowless”

TOURDATES:

04/28 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall ~

04/29 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom ~

5/19 – Wild Creatures: Live From The Lung @ Streaming Event For Substack Subscribers

05/28 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios ~

05/29 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios ~

06/01 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre +

06/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger +

06/03 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater +

06/04 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall +

06/07 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s #

06/08 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay #

06/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Theatre at the Ace Hotel #

06/11 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater #

06/12 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre #

06/13 – Grass Valley, CA @ The Center for the Arts #

06/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre %

06/16 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo %

06/17 – Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square *

06/18 – Spokane, WA @ Bing Crosby Theater %

06/19 – Boise, ID @ Egyptian Theatre %

06/22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

06/23 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater **

06/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Sheldon Concert Hall **

08/28 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ~~

8/29 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre ~~

09/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ~~

09/02 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre ~~

09/03 – Evanston, IL @ Out of Space @ Temperance Beer Co. ^^

09/04 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

09/06 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall ##

09/07 – Boston, MA @ Emerson Colonial Theatre ##

09/08 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ##

09/09 – Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap ++

09/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ##

09/12 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel ##

09/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ##

9/16 – Anchorage, AK @ Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

9/17 – Fairbanks, AK @ Hering Auditorium

with Kara Jackson ~

M. Ward +

Leyla McCalla #

Gabby Moreno %

Indigo Girls *

Andrew Bird / Iron & Wine ^

Bendigo Fletcher **

She & Him ++

Disq ~~

Courtney Marie Andrews ^^

Sean Rowe ##

Wild Creatures is out now via ANTI-.