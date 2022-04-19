Surging Australian rockers Gang Of Youths sound cool on record, but their live show seems to be where the real action is. I haven’t seen Gang Of Youths yet, but whenever I catch them playing live on video, they radiate a communal intensity that reminds me of early Arcade Fire. The band just released their new album angel in realtime., and they got a chance to show that fire on last night’s episode of Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

On Fallon, Gang Of Youths played the majestic, grief-driven single “In The Wake Of Your Leave,” and they really brought it. This was the type of performance where the keyboard player, standing way at the back of the stage with no cameras on him, still threw a jumpkick at nothing during a climactic moment. Love to see people rocking out. Watch it happen below.

angel in realtime. is out now on Warner Records. Check out our recent feature on the band here.