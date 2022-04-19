Watch Gang Of Youths Blaze Through A Passionate “In The Wake Of Your Leave” On Fallon

News April 19, 2022 9:41 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Watch Gang Of Youths Blaze Through A Passionate “In The Wake Of Your Leave” On Fallon

News April 19, 2022 9:41 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Surging Australian rockers Gang Of Youths sound cool on record, but their live show seems to be where the real action is. I haven’t seen Gang Of Youths yet, but whenever I catch them playing live on video, they radiate a communal intensity that reminds me of early Arcade Fire. The band just released their new album angel in realtime., and they got a chance to show that fire on last night’s episode of Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show.

On Fallon, Gang Of Youths played the majestic, grief-driven single “In The Wake Of Your Leave,” and they really brought it. This was the type of performance where the keyboard player, standing way at the back of the stage with no cameras on him, still threw a jumpkick at nothing during a climactic moment. Love to see people rocking out. Watch it happen below.

angel in realtime. is out now on Warner Records. Check out our recent feature on the band here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Danny Elfman Play The Simpsons, The Nightmare Before Christmas, & Oingo Boingo Songs At Coachella

3 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Out Next Month

1 day ago 0

Watch Billie Eilish Perform Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.” With Damon Albarn & Posdnuos At Coachella

3 days ago 0

Watch New Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret Perform Live In Seattle

1 day ago 0

Kid Cudi Made His Last Song With Kanye West: “I Am Not Cool W That Man. He’s Not My Friend”

14 hours ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest