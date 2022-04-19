Helado Negro – “Ya No Estoy Aquí”

Last fall, Helado Negro released a new album, Far In, and he’s about to hit the road on tour in support of it. Today, he’s released a new one-off single, “Ya No Estoy Aquí,” which was inspired by the 2019 film of the same name.

“This movie moved me in ways that nothing else has moved in a long time,” Helado Negro said in a statement. “It is about a young man from Monterrey, Mexico, who gets into trouble and is forced to leave for his safety to New York. The language barrier, the cultural isolation, and his characteristics spiral him more towards his loneliness and isolation. Music was his only solace. Songs that he would dance to by himself and disappear into the memory of being somewhere else with the people he missed and loved.”

Listen below.

“Ya No Estoy Aquí” is out now via 4AD. Check out Helado Negro’s upcoming tour dates here.

