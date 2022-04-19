Citizen – “Bash Out”

Last year’s Life In Your Glass World was a leap forward for the Ohio trio Citizen, and next week they’re embarking on a tour where they’ll perform alongside Turnstile and Ceremony. Today, they’re releasing a new one-off single, the driving and likable “Bash Out.” “If I never come around/ If you don’t see me for a while/ Just know I ain’t coming home,” goes the chorus. The song comes with a video directed by Mason Mercer. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

4/25 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre *

4/26 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre *

4/27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell *

4/29 – Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw Theatre *

4/30 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox *

5/2 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater *

5/4 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theatre *

5/6 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

5/7 – Dallas, TX – Amplified Live *

5/9 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade *

5/10 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl *

5/11 – Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome #

5/12 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave *

5/13 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater *

5/14 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada Theater %

5/16 – Cincinnati, OH – Legends Bar & Venue #

5/17 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre *

5/18 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre *

5/19 – Toronto, ON – The Phoenix Concert Theatre *

5/21 – Worcester, MA – Palladium *

5/22 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall #

5/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel *

5/24 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia *

5/25 – Amityville, NY – Amityville Music Hall #

5/26 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

5/28 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes #

5/29 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club *

6/24 – Manchester, UK – Outbreak Fest 2022

9/20 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

10/7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

10/8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent

*w/ Turnstile, Ceremony, Ekulu, and Truth Cult

% – with Turnstile, Ekulu, and Truth Cult

# With Ceremony

“Bash Out” is out now via Run For Cover.