In the last few years, Speedy Wunderground has been on a tear, helping fuel the new wave of guitar bands coming out of England and Ireland. Now, Dan Carey has found another new signing. The latest group to join the Speedy Wunderground family is Moreish Idols, a five-piece originally hailing from a Cornish coastal town and now based in London. Going by their new single “Speedboat,” Carey hasn’t lost his touch.

“Speedboat” is Moreish Idols’ debut on the label. Here’s what frontman Jude Lilley had to say about it:

When I was about 18 I stopped off in Venice with some friends after a festival. One hot afternoon in our grubby clothes, we managed to find a place doing pizza slices and beer for a couple of euros. Hidden away from the intimidatingly glamorous tourists we sat on a jetty and tucked into our newly purchased treats. As we were chatting away over our lunch, we were interrupted by a thumping kick drum echoing through the canal. The kick grew louder and louder until a white speedboat drifted at full speed into our view and pulled up to the jetty. EDM blasted from the boat, as a slick, well built man in wrap around shades and a red polo shirt inspected his vast pile of parcels. He bent down, grabbed a stack and hopped off the boat. After making the drop at the house behind us, he hopped back into the motor and shot off into the canals. That’s when I knew: I wanted to be a postman in Venice.

Like much of the music we associate with Speedy Wunderground, Moreish Idols’ sound has an art-rock punk aesthetic going on, while the members also cite funk and dub as influences. Check it out below.