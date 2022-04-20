Horse Jumper Of Love – “I Poured Sugar In Your Shoes”
Horse Jumper Of Love have announced a new album, Natural Part, their follow-up to 2019’s So Divine. Today, they’re sharing its lead single, “I Poured Sugar In Your Shoes,” which boasts the Boston slowcore trio’s characteristically sinking melodies and a crackling, self-hating hook: “I’m an idiot collapsing in your arms again I pushed myself too far,” Dimitri Giannopoulos sings. “What do I do?/ I got my spirit hooked on a fishline baited with no reason why.” Watch a video for it below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Snakeskin”
02 “Ding Dong Ditch”
03 “I Poured Sugar In Your Shoes”
04 “The Natural Part”
05 “Under The House”
06 “Sitting On The Porch At Night”
07 “Chariots”
08 “I Put A Crown On You”
09 “Mask”
10 “Velcro”
11 “Bucket Of Gold”
TOUR DATES:
04/20 Washington, DC @ The Black Cat *
04/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
04/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
04/25 Boston, MA @ Royale *
04/27 Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room *
04/28 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *
04/29 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *
04/30 Woodstock, NY @ Colony
05/02 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
05/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s Alright
07/07 Richmond, VA @ The Camel ~ !
07/08 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room ~ !
07/09 Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern ~ !
07/10 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory ~ !
07/12 New Orleans, LA @ Saturn Bar ~ !
07/13 Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves ~ !
07/15 Austin, TX @ The Parish ~ !
07/16 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ~ !
07/18 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge ~ +
07/19 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar ~ +
07/21 Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid ~ +
07/22 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill ~ +
07/23 Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room ~ +
07/24 Reno, NV @ Holland Project ~ +
07/28 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ~ +
07/29 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project +
07/30 Boise, ID @ Neurolux +
08/01 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
08/04 St Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole % ^
08/05 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen % ^
08/07 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s % ^
08/09 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G % ^
08/10 Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa % ^
08/11 Portland, ME @ SPACE % ^
* w/ Indigo De Souza
~ w/ Strange Ranger
! w/ They Are Gutting A Body Of Water
+ w/ Cryogeyser
% w/ Babehoven
^ w/ Sadurn
Natural Part is out 6/17 via Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.