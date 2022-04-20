Horse Jumper Of Love – “I Poured Sugar In Your Shoes”

New Music April 20, 2022 10:08 AM By James Rettig
0

Horse Jumper Of Love – “I Poured Sugar In Your Shoes”

New Music April 20, 2022 10:08 AM By James Rettig
0

Horse Jumper Of Love have announced a new album, Natural Part, their follow-up to 2019’s So Divine. Today, they’re sharing its lead single, “I Poured Sugar In Your Shoes,” which boasts the Boston slowcore trio’s characteristically sinking melodies and a crackling, self-hating hook: “I’m an idiot collapsing in your arms again I pushed myself too far,” Dimitri Giannopoulos sings. “What do I do?/ I got my spirit hooked on a fishline baited with no reason why.” Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Snakeskin”
02 “Ding Dong Ditch”
03 “I Poured Sugar In Your Shoes”
04 “The Natural Part”
05 “Under The House”
06 “Sitting On The Porch At Night”
07 “Chariots”
08 “I Put A Crown On You”
09 “Mask”
10 “Velcro”
11 “Bucket Of Gold”

TOUR DATES:
04/20 Washington, DC @ The Black Cat *
04/21 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
04/24 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *
04/25 Boston, MA @ Royale *
04/27 Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room *
04/28 South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *
04/29 Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom *
04/30 Woodstock, NY @ Colony
05/02 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *
05/17 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s Alright
07/07 Richmond, VA @ The Camel ~ !
07/08 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room ~ !
07/09 Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern ~ !
07/10 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Purgatory ~ !
07/12 New Orleans, LA @ Saturn Bar ~ !
07/13 Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves ~ !
07/15 Austin, TX @ The Parish ~ !
07/16 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ~ !
07/18 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge ~ +
07/19 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar ~ +
07/21 Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid ~ +
07/22 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill ~ +
07/23 Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room ~ +
07/24 Reno, NV @ Holland Project ~ +
07/28 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ~ +
07/29 Seattle, WA @ Vera Project +
07/30 Boise, ID @ Neurolux +
08/01 Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive
08/04 St Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole % ^
08/05 Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen % ^
08/07 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s % ^
08/09 Toronto, ON @ The Baby G % ^
08/10 Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa % ^
08/11 Portland, ME @ SPACE % ^
* w/ Indigo De Souza
~ w/ Strange Ranger
! w/ They Are Gutting A Body Of Water
+ w/ Cryogeyser
% w/ Babehoven
^ w/ Sadurn

Natural Part is out 6/17 via Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Moreish Idols – “Speedboat”

3 hours ago 0

Watch Danny Elfman Play The Simpsons, The Nightmare Before Christmas, & Oingo Boingo Songs At Coachella

3 days ago 0

Kid Cudi Made His Last Song With Kanye West: “I Am Not Cool W That Man. He’s Not My Friend”

1 day ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Out Next Month

2 days ago 0

Greta Van Fleet Singer Acknowledges Appropriating Indigenous Culture

1 day ago 0

Aimee Mann Covers Steely Dan After Getting Dropped From Their Tour

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest