Horse Jumper Of Love have announced a new album, Natural Part, their follow-up to 2019’s So Divine. Today, they’re sharing its lead single, “I Poured Sugar In Your Shoes,” which boasts the Boston slowcore trio’s characteristically sinking melodies and a crackling, self-hating hook: “I’m an idiot collapsing in your arms again I pushed myself too far,” Dimitri Giannopoulos sings. “What do I do?/ I got my spirit hooked on a fishline baited with no reason why.” Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Snakeskin”

TOUR DATES:

04/20 Washington, DC @ The Black Cat *

* w/ Indigo De Souza

~ w/ Strange Ranger

! w/ They Are Gutting A Body Of Water

+ w/ Cryogeyser

% w/ Babehoven

^ w/ Sadurn

Natural Part is out 6/17 via Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.