Sorry – “There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved”

Last year, the UK shapeshifters Sorry released one of 2021’s great EPs in Twixtustwain, and today they’re back with their first new song since then, a preview of a larger project that’s due out later this year. “There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved” arrives ahead of their first US tour where they’ll be opening for Sleaford Mods.

“There’s So Many People…’ is supposed to be a bit of a sad-funny love song!” the group’s Asha Lorenz said in a statement. “When we’re out of love we can feel detached and think ‘oh we’ll never be in love again… cry, cry’ but also try and laugh a bit … It’s easy to laugh or think you’ll never be THAT person then the next moment you can feel like the loneliest person in the world.”

Listen below.

“There’s So Many People That Want To Be Loved” is out now via Domino. Check out their upcoming tour dates here.

