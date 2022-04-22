We’ve Got A File On You: Bonnie Raitt

We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc.

Bonnie Raitt has, infamously, had one of the stranger career trajectories out there. Way back in the beginning of the ’70s, she quickly garnered the respect of older musicians and the interest of labels thanks to her guitar playing and her ability to dig into blues and folk standards. Across that decade and into the ’80s, she built up a loyal following, but never crossed over to runaway mainstream success — that is, until she was 40 and a whole new chapter of her career began with Nick Of Time.

There were plenty of winding roads along the way. Now, Raitt is back with her new album Just Like That…, her first collection in six years. On the occasion of its release, we called up Raitt to talk about her new music, interpreting everyone from John Prine to INXS, would-be collaborations with Prince, and more.

Just Like That… (2022)

The line “just like that” comes from one of the new originals on the album, and you’ve said that phrase felt obviously relevant to what we’ve all been through in recent years. Was that a song where you were specifically reacting to the pandemic?

BONNIE RAITT: No, I wrote the words to it in early 2019, and then I wrote the music closer to when the rest of the record was in place. I was looking for a particular texture to put in there, and that song lent itself to acoustic guitar rather than keyboards. Both of the acoustic finger-picking songs were written before the pandemic. When I’m looking for an album title, I go through all the song titles and phrases from them. I staged that picture so it was looking back, looking over what we just went through. Just like that — you’re going through your life and all the sudden life happens.

The album has another song, “Livin’ For The Ones,” that touches on losing friends as you get older.

RAITT: I wanted to write something about what we’ve been through. My brother was going through brain cancer and eventually passed away in 2009, followed close on the heels by a dear friend of mine, Stephen Bruton, who was in my band for years. I remember when my brother lost his sight and couldn’t walk in the last months. He had a brain tumor that was spreading, and he put up a valiant battle for eight years. I said, “Man, I’m never going to complain again. Every day I wake up, I’m going to live for the day you never got to have.” That’s really how I got through the losses that were catapulted into this time of my life. There were an awful lot of people I knew who were older, legendary rhythm & blues artists, they’d been passing.

That’s not the main theme of anything other than wanting to say, “How did you get through it?” I sat down and wrote everything that was real for me — for the election nightmare cycle we went through, the George Floyd and Black Lives Matter [protests], the climate catastrophe, immigration nightmares, and then COVID shutting down our ability to give ourselves so much of what brings us joy and release. We’re just shuttered. Those of us who tour and play for a living, it’s not just our livelihoods. It’s our great sustenance on many, many levels. To have that shut down and then be in the pressure cooker of watching the country flail at each other, the polarization and delusion and misinformation. The opening line: “I can barely raise my head off the pillow.”

How I got through it was, I remembered all those people who didn’t get a chance. That was heightened by how many people who had passed away in the last couple of years, to the point I dedicated the record to some of my close friends. I couldn’t even list them all. It’s an unbelievable amount of loss and it’s tough for all of us to go through, not just me. I’m one of the privileged to have security and savings and my health. I know how lucky I am. So I’m going to live for the ones who didn’t make it.

Another one of the originals I was going to ask you about is “Waitin’ For You To Blow.” Do you know Jason Isbell’s work?

RAITT: Yes I do, I love him.

You know that song he has, “It Gets Easier” — where he talks about how recovery gets easier but it never gets easy. I was wondering if “Waitin’ For You To Blow” was kind of a similar thought even though you’ve got almost 35 years sober.

RAITT: There’s a certain wink to this song. It’s somewhat sardonic and satirical. But it rings true. When you slip and you just eat everything in sight or you make excuses or you don’t return phone calls — all the ways our character defects and addictions and crutches and habits trip us up, you know? There’s that little devil on your shoulder just urging you. That’s the task of living a balanced and mature life, to not be too hard on yourself but also to just not succumb to every temptation that comes your way. If you want to be high-functioning and have some joy and balance, you have to be both forgiving and somewhat disciplined.

Being self-aware and able to make somewhat of a snarky comment about how there’s someone on your shoulder waiting for you to blow — you’ve gotta be attentive. I wrote it as someone in recovery, but it’s really all those things I was writing about. Including “I let her draw love close enough/ To see she really cares/ But no way do they get inside/ In case there’s no one there.” There’s a whole lot of us who keep people away or pick the wrong person because you’re afraid if they really get inside there won’t be such a lovable person after all, if there’s anybody.

Early Days At The Philadelphia Folk Festival And The Gaslight Cafe (1970)

It seemed your career was getting started in earnest around the time you appeared at the Philly Folk Festival in 1970, and then you were in New York playing at the Gaslight. What are some of your memories from those days?

RAITT: For me, it was such a thrill. I wasn’t ever expecting to do music for a living. It wasn’t lost on me that it was so cool my dad got paid to do something he loved to do. He had his daytimes free to do whatever he wanted and made a bunch of people happy at night. I was going to be a social activist. I went to college to work for the American Friends Service Committee, which was sort of the social action arm of the Quakers. Undoing all the colonialist taking over Africa and all over the world where they were throwing off the yoke of oppression and becoming independent nations. I wanted to take off and work in another continent.

My hobby was playing music. So here I was hanging out with all these blues guys, my heroes, because of the man I met at Cambridge when I was a freshman who managed Son House and Mississippi John Hurt and Buddy Guy. We started hanging out, and I took a semester off, because I knew a lot of those guys were older and they weren’t going to live forever. This was an opportunity to hang out with my heroes, and I could always go back to school. In the beginning, to have this career drop in my lap because I happened to play pretty good blues guitar for a girl — which was kind of a joke at the time, but it’s what got my foot in the door. The fact I could play like I did and it was unusual.

When I was at the Philadelphia Folk Festival, which I had gone to as a fan — it was unbelievable to me. It would continue to be unbelievable until about my third album. I kept waiting for Warner Bros. to say, “OK, that was fun, but you’re not selling, so see you later.” But I signed with them because they didn’t care about selling. They said make whatever record you want and we’ll make our money from Deep Purple and Black Sabbath.

First TV Appearance On The David Frost Show (1972)

RAITT: Wow how did you find that one!?

Oh I just find stuff online — but sometimes it’s wrong and people are like, “I didn’t do that.”

RAITT: My favorite one was when I was getting my teeth cleaned and the hygienist started singing “Total Eclipse Of The Heart,” which is by Bonnie Tyler. [Laughs] But anyway, I’ve been telling people that was my first appearance. Though, I did the Dinah Shore Show and the Mike Douglas Show with my dad early on.

This is only two years removed from the Folk Festival and the Gaslight.

RAITT: It was the afternoon and Robert Klein was guest hosting for David Frost, and I’d opened for him on a college tour in upstate New York. He just really liked my show and invited me to come. Later, he also guest hosted on The Tonight Show and I came — that was the only time I did The Tonight Show until Jay Leno. But yeah I remember being really thrilled about it. I was really nervous, because he was the host and he was a harmonica player.

What I remember about that show is he asked me about the bottleneck and being the little smartass that I was I held my hand up with the bottleneck on my third finger and was basically flipping the bird at the camera explaining that that’s how I hold it, which is actually true. The friends who saw it thought it was hilarious. That’s why I used that finger when I taught myself to play. I was a little tomboy and my brother used to flip the bird all the time in LA. When you wanted to be tough, you called everyone by their last name and flipped the bird.

Saturday Night Live (1978)

You appeared on SNL later on, but 1978 was the early wild west days of that show.

RAITT: It was nuts. It was full party all the time. They have to come up with the show with such short periods of time week to week. I think Monday or Tuesday they stay up all night. By the time it’s the taping and the dress rehearsal they’re fried, but luckily we all had youth on our side. I had already done a couple of shows, like the performance at Wolf Trap in 1975 or 1976. I did Old Grey Whistle Test. I was more used to playing live at that point.

By the time we got to Saturday Night Live… the fact it was so iconic and it was live was very nerve-wracking. I wasn’t that professional. When the camera goes on I get self-conscious. In a live concert, I’m not nervous — I’m excited. I remember being in a skit with my guitar player and they asked if we could behave ourselves. Unfortunately it was the skit with Bill Murray doing the lounge singer and Gilda Radner had her leg in a cast in the lounge of the ski lodge. I couldn’t stop laughing. I felt really bad because they were right in front of me trying to keep a straight face and I was just losing it.

Doesn’t Lorne hate when people break? Did he say anything to you?

RAITT: Well, we were just in the scene at another table. I don’t know how much that dissuaded him from including musicians in the skits in the future. [Laughs] He didn’t say anything to me. I think we did OK at the dress rehearsal. The other thing I remember is we had to play dead. One of the other skits was this King Kong lobster was climbing up Rockefeller Center and it broke through the window so they had people in the audience getting attacked. After we finished performing they squirted fake blood all over us and we had to lie down over the wires as if we’d been killed by the lobster. For me as the girl who had to look good for the party, I had to go start over and wash all my makeup off and do my hair.

You didn’t do the after-party covered in fake blood.

RAITT: I didn’t, but I should’ve. We were up all night partying with those guys. It was really fun.

Urban Cowboy (1980)

RAITT: I got called and asked if I’d be in the movie as well as sing two songs on the soundtrack. I think we recorded first and then we played to the tracks. That smoke at Gilley’s? It was a full day of super toxic carcinogenic old-school — the oil that OSHA has long since banned because it gets in your lung tissue. You could barely see John Travolta and Debra Winger, anybody in the audience, because of the smoke. They were trying to duplicate back in the day, when people smoked in those clubs.

It was hard to sing. When you’re lip-syncing, you do have to sing, so it looks like you’re real. Maybe there’s a way you can do it where you don’t get hoarse. But I remember trashing my voice. I was nervous, but it was fun, and I loved the movie. It was a thrill to be a part of the movie. I don’t do that kind of music ordinarily, and then the album was such a huge hit, that for the next 20 years I ended up with people thinking I’m a country artist, and I never actually got any airplay on country radio except that record.

Did you get the bug to do more of that kinda stuff?

RAITT: Oh, well… singing a song is different than acting. I don’t think I’m a babe enough for people to call me and be in other kinds of movies. You know, John Prine was in a movie with John Mellencamp once. James Taylor was in a movie with Dennis Wilson. I always got a kick when people went off and [did that]. Tom Waits is our king of double duty. I just don’t have enough time as a touring musician that wants to keep my band and crew and staff being able to stay in their homes and eat — there’s not enough months in the year to do what I do and fit in something else. I don’t know how people do that, who have multiple careers. Dream on. Not me.