A$AP Rocky Arrested In Connection With 2021 Shooting

A$AP Rocky was arrested this morning at Los Angeles International Airport, as NBC News reports. The rapper was returning on a private plane from Barbados, where he had been on vacation with Rihanna, when he was put in handcuffs and taken away by police. TMZ reports that he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon with a gun.

Per NBC, the rapper — real name Rakim Mayers — has apparently been under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection with a shooting that took place in November 2021 near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave. in LA. The victim claims that Mayers approached him with a handgun on the street and was shot at by Mayers three or four times, and that a bullet grazed his left hand. The shooting had not yet been made public.