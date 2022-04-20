A$AP Rocky Arrested In Connection With 2021 Shooting

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

News April 20, 2022 12:17 PM By James Rettig
0

A$AP Rocky Arrested In Connection With 2021 Shooting

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

News April 20, 2022 12:17 PM By James Rettig
0

A$AP Rocky was arrested this morning at Los Angeles International Airport, as NBC News reports. The rapper was returning on a private plane from Barbados, where he had been on vacation with Rihanna, when he was put in handcuffs and taken away by police. TMZ reports that he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon with a gun.

Per NBC, the rapper — real name Rakim Mayers — has apparently been under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department in connection with a shooting that took place in November 2021 near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave. in LA. The victim claims that Mayers approached him with a handgun on the street and was shot at by Mayers three or four times, and that a bullet grazed his left hand. The shooting had not yet been made public.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Moreish Idols – “Speedboat”

3 hours ago 0

Watch Danny Elfman Play The Simpsons, The Nightmare Before Christmas, & Oingo Boingo Songs At Coachella

3 days ago 0

Kid Cudi Made His Last Song With Kanye West: “I Am Not Cool W That Man. He’s Not My Friend”

1 day ago 0

Kendrick Lamar Announces New Album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Out Next Month

2 days ago 0

Greta Van Fleet Singer Acknowledges Appropriating Indigenous Culture

1 day ago 0

Aimee Mann Covers Steely Dan After Getting Dropped From Their Tour

1 day ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest