In October of last year, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down announced their breakup after well over a decade together. Since then, Thao Nguyen — who now performs under the mononymous Thao — has opened for Julien Baker on tour and gotten into the remixing game. Now, Thao has shared a brand-new solo single, “Ambition,” her first self-produced track and first offering under her new moniker.

Some of you might already be familiar with “Ambition,” as it was previously only available on a vinyl 7″ Thao self-released last September to promote her tour with Baker. “‘Ambition’ is the first of a new batch,” she adds. “We play it in the set on tour and I love to see and hear it change a bit each night. I don’t know where it will reside in the future. I am happy for it to be out in the world now, as I aim to be more precious about evolving with songs and less precious about sharing them.”

Listen to “Ambition” below.

TOUR DATES:

04/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial

04/29 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre

04/30 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

05/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

05/04 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

05/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore