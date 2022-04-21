Thao – “Ambition”

New Music April 21, 2022 4:11 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

In October of last year, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down announced their breakup after well over a decade together. Since then, Thao Nguyen — who now performs under the mononymous Thao — has opened for Julien Baker on tour and gotten into the remixing game. Now, Thao has shared a brand-new solo single, “Ambition,” her first self-produced track and first offering under her new moniker.

Some of you might already be familiar with “Ambition,” as it was previously only available on a vinyl 7″ Thao self-released last September to promote her tour with Baker. “‘Ambition’ is the first of a new batch,” she adds. “We play it in the set on tour and I love to see and hear it change a bit each night. I don’t know where it will reside in the future. I am happy for it to be out in the world now, as I aim to be more precious about evolving with songs and less precious about sharing them.”

Listen to “Ambition” below.

TOUR DATES:
04/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Imperial
04/29 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
04/30 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
05/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
05/04 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
05/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
05/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

