Julia Holter, Harper Simon, & Meditations On Crime – "Heloise" (Feat. Geologist)

Jessica Craig-Martin

New Music April 21, 2022 1:40 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Meditations On Crime is a new collaborative project. The project’s debut single is a team-up between Julia Holter and and Harper Simon (aka the son of Paul Simon and Peggy Harper). “Heloise” features lyrics by Holter and Simon, who also produced the track. In a nice touch, Animal Collective’s Geologist did the music to “Heloise,” which has artwork by photographer Jessica Craig-Martin.

Here’s what Holter had to say about “Heloise,” which centers on a love affair and correspondence between French nun and philosopher Heloise and colleague/theologian Abelard:

When Harper mentioned the theme was crime, a book of the letters of Heloise and Abelard was next to me and I thought medieval sinning would be a nice topic, from Heloise’s perspective. I liked the music Geologist had made and Heloise started singing along.

Simon adds: “Julia and I went back and forth on the lyrics, exchanging couplets until it felt right. She then delivered a beautiful vocal, her melodic sense both compositional and free, over a cool experimental track by Geologist. Honored to have collaborated with both of them.”

Listen to “Heloise” below.

Shervin Lainez

Rachel Brodsky Staff

