We named the UK crew Pet Shimmers one of the Best New Bands Of 2020 after they released two albums that year, Face Down In Meta and Trash Earthers, and today they’re back with their first new single since then, the itchy and muffled “Sonder,” which is the A-side to an upcoming 7″.

“It was an obvious choice to return with this song, not especially because it came along right at the beginning, but because in many ways it represents the sonic philosophy of the entire record,” the group’s Richard Clarke said in a statement. “Our last release was for sure maximalist, so this time around we really endeavored to create something more pared down and refined. When the opportunity to do a release with Brokers Tip came around we were so excited, and of course, wanted to put our best foot forward.”

As mentioned, “Sonder” b/w “Edgelord” is coming out via Bob Nastanovich’s Brokers Tip label. “”Considering the source of the music files (Bristol’s young wit and raconteur Richard Walsh) and the decorated personnel in play, I had heightened expectations for the tuneage of Pet Shimmers,” Nastanovich said. “Usually, that works against my enjoyment of something I haven’t heard. Pet Shimmers easily overcame that. They serve up an unique twist. Get in.”

Listen below.

“Sonder” b/w “Edgelord” is out 6/17 via Brokers Tip. Pre-order it here.