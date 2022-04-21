Pet Shimmers – “Sonder”

New Music April 21, 2022 11:09 AM By James Rettig
0

Pet Shimmers – “Sonder”

New Music April 21, 2022 11:09 AM By James Rettig
0

We named the UK crew Pet Shimmers one of the Best New Bands Of 2020 after they released two albums that year, Face Down In Meta and Trash Earthers, and today they’re back with their first new single since then, the itchy and muffled “Sonder,” which is the A-side to an upcoming 7″.

“It was an obvious choice to return with this song, not especially because it came along right at the beginning, but because in many ways it represents the sonic philosophy of the entire record,” the group’s Richard Clarke said in a statement. “Our last release was for sure maximalist, so this time around we really endeavored to create something more pared down and refined. When the opportunity to do a release with Brokers Tip came around we were so excited, and of course, wanted to put our best foot forward.”

As mentioned, “Sonder” b/w “Edgelord” is coming out via Bob Nastanovich’s Brokers Tip label. “”Considering the source of the music files (Bristol’s young wit and raconteur Richard Walsh) and the decorated personnel in play, I had heightened expectations for the tuneage of Pet Shimmers,” Nastanovich said. “Usually, that works against my enjoyment of something I haven’t heard. Pet Shimmers easily overcame that. They serve up an unique twist. Get in.”

Listen below.

“Sonder” b/w “Edgelord” is out 6/17 via Brokers Tip. Pre-order it here.

Tristan McDonald

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Kid Cudi Made His Last Song With Kanye West: “I Am Not Cool W That Man. He’s Not My Friend”

3 days ago 0

Greta Van Fleet Singer Acknowledges Appropriating Indigenous Culture

2 days ago 0

Aimee Mann Covers Steely Dan After Getting Dropped From Their Tour

3 days ago 0

Strand Of Oaks’ Timothy Showalter Joins Cast Of FX Show Mayans M.C.

2 days ago 0

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

13 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest