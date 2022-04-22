Nine Of Swords – “WITH HELP”

0

The last time we heard from Nine Of Swords was back in 2016 when the released the visceral and bruised You Will Never Die, home to one of the most harrowing songs that I still revisit all the time in “snow iii.” Today, they’re announcing their first album in six years, BEYOND THE SWORDS, which the four-piece cobbled together over the last few years while pushing against the constraints of their hardcore sound. “This is a feel good record,” the band said. “Genuinely. It’s raw in its emotions, but it’s about transcending that. Beyond the swords: moving past the pain that impales you.” Lead single “WITH HELP” is the album’s blistering opener. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “WITH HELP”
02 “THE PAVEMENT”
03 “OF ANGUISH”
04 “WHAT IS LOVE”
05 “SILENT WATERS”
06 “HOLY SMOKE”
07 “REVERSED”
08 “NEED YOU HERE”
09 “BEYOND THE SWORDS”
10 “UNTOUCHABLE”
11 “JOAN”
12 “FALSE MOON REDUX”

BEYOND THE SWORDS is out 6/3 via Quiet Year. Pre-order it here.

