Stream Pusha T’s New Album It’s Almost Dry

Can you believe it’s already been four years since Daytona? Can you believe it’s only been four years since Daytona?

Much has happened in the interim leading up to Pusha T’s new album It’s Almost Dry, but in that time the former Clipse rapper has apparently maintained his taste for tight, efficient creative statements. Although It’s Almost Dry is not limited to seven tracks like Daytona and most of those those Wyoming albums, its dozen songs blow by in no time, emphasis on the word blow because, as will surprise no one, Pusha continues to specialize in raps about the sale of cocaine. He continues to be very good at it, too.

It’s Almost Dry is basically split between tracks produced by Pusha’s G.O.O.D. Music label head Kanye West and tracks produced by Pharrell, whose Star Trak label initially signed Clipse and whose Neptunes produced the duo’s first two albums. So this is Pusha very much in his comfort zone, rapping about things he’s always rapped about over beats by his longtime associates. And then, on closing track “I Pray For You,” after a gospel-inflected intro by Labrinth and some gothic organ sounds, Pusha’s brother and Clipse partner Malice — no longer billed as No Malice — shows up to close out the record with a sterling verse of his own. As Clipse reunions go, it’s a lot more satisfying than the group’s prior linkup on Kanye’s Jesus Is King album.

Stream It’s Almost Dry in full below.

It’s Almost Dry is out now on G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam.