Artist To Watch Hazel English released her debut album, Wake Up!, in 2020, and in 2021 she released just one track: “Nine Stories.” Now, English is back with news of a new EP, Summer Nights, which is produced by Day Wave’s Jackson Phillips and out June 17. Today she’s sharing the breezy title track, which also has a music video.

“Jackson and I have such a great flow when it comes to working on music that it was easy to essentially pick up where we had left off,” English says of working with Phillips, who also produced English’s 2018 Never Going Home/Just Give In double EP. “Our process together is very quick and fun, no second guessing. I also think the pandemic and time at home got me thinking a lot about my past and remembering high school experiences and those kinds of feelings that were so vivid at that time. So I found myself writing lyrics that were inspired by some of those experiences and then I kind of created a whole new story out of it.”

Watch and listen to “Summer Nights” below.

Summer Nights is out 6/17.