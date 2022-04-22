We Dug Through The Pile Of British And Irish Buzz Bands On Callin Me Maybe

Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

News April 22, 2022 11:07 AM By Chris DeVille
0

We Dug Through The Pile Of British And Irish Buzz Bands On Callin Me Maybe

Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

News April 22, 2022 11:07 AM By Chris DeVille
0

In honor of the great new Fontaines D.C. album out today, we spent the latest episode of our weekly live podcast Callin Me Maybe breaking down the many British and Irish buzz bands of the past few years, assessing whether it really makes sense to lump them together under the banner of “post-punk” or “sprechgesang” or “post-Brexit” or “produced by Dan Carey” or whatever. Some of the acts that got a mention besides Fontaines include Squid, Black Midi, IDLES (pictured), Wet Leg, Dry Cleaning, Yard Act, Shame, Silverbacks, Just Mustard, Sinead O’Brien, and Black Country, New Road. Also, my cohost Ryan Leas (who has been more on top of these scenes than most American critics) put in a nod for his pals in Gilla Band, and comment section mainstay YBB called in to draw a connection between these groups and Sleaford Mods and decry Fontaines for taking themselves too seriously. A good time was had by all, and you can relive it right here.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

3 days ago 0

Strand Of Oaks’ Timothy Showalter Joins Cast Of FX Show Mayans M.C.

4 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Pusha T It’s Almost Dry

2 days ago 0

We’re So, So Sorry, But Here’s Rudy Giuliani Singing “Bad To The Bone” On The Masked Singer

3 days ago 0

Succession’s Nicholas Braun Developing ’00s Indie Music Series For HBO

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest