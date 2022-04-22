Praise – “Life Unknown”

Six years after their last record, Baltimore melodic hardcore greats Praise are now coming back with their new album All In A Dream. The LP is coming next month, and Praise have already shared two great songs, the album’s title track and “Hotline To Memory.” Today, they’ve dropped a new song that might be even better than the other two.

Praise’s hardcore roots run deep; the band features current and former members of bands like Turnstile, Angel Du$t, Have Heart, Mindset, Champion, Give, and Protester. In Praise, they make music that harkens back to the soul-stirring uplift some some of the best DC hardcore and post-hardcore. “Life Unknown” is a huge song that’s more pretty than hard. There’s a breakdown, but it’s the kind of breakdown that’s full of gorgeous wordless harmonies. Great track. Check it out below.

All In A Dream is out 5/6 on Revelation Records. The record-release show goes down 5/28 at Baltimore’s Metro Gallery, and it also features Ceremony, Glitterer, Anxious, and Demand.

