The Hazmats – “Today”

New Music April 22, 2022 11:19 AM By Tom Breihan
0

The Hazmats – “Today”

New Music April 22, 2022 11:19 AM By Tom Breihan
0

The members of the Hazmats, the new London band, are all punks, and they play in punk bands like Chubby & The Gang, Big Cheese, and Game. But the Hazmats are not a punk band. Instead, at least with their first single, the Hazmats play nervous, jittery power-pop. They’ve got the speed and urgency of a punk band, but they’re all about starry-eyed melodies.

Earlier this month, the Hazmats announced the impending release of their first 7″, and they shared “Empty Rooms,” that single’s A-side. Today, the single comes out, which means we get to hear the other Hazmats song. The B-side of “Empty Rooms” is called “Today,” and it sounds like a supercharged take on early-’90s twee. The song isn’t as big and anthemic as “Empty Rooms,” but it’s a B-side, and B-sides aren’t supposed to sound big and anthemic. “Today” does, however, have a whole lot of hooks, and I really like the contrast between the weary vocals and the hyperactive rhythm section. Check it out below.

“Empty Rooms” b/w “Today” is out now on Static Shock Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Jennifer Grey Says Madonna Wrote “Express Yourself” About The Actress’ Breakup With Matthew Broderick

3 days ago 0

Strand Of Oaks’ Timothy Showalter Joins Cast Of FX Show Mayans M.C.

4 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Pusha T It’s Almost Dry

2 days ago 0

We’re So, So Sorry, But Here’s Rudy Giuliani Singing “Bad To The Bone” On The Masked Singer

3 days ago 0

Succession’s Nicholas Braun Developing ’00s Indie Music Series For HBO

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest