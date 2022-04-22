The members of the Hazmats, the new London band, are all punks, and they play in punk bands like Chubby & The Gang, Big Cheese, and Game. But the Hazmats are not a punk band. Instead, at least with their first single, the Hazmats play nervous, jittery power-pop. They’ve got the speed and urgency of a punk band, but they’re all about starry-eyed melodies.

Earlier this month, the Hazmats announced the impending release of their first 7″, and they shared “Empty Rooms,” that single’s A-side. Today, the single comes out, which means we get to hear the other Hazmats song. The B-side of “Empty Rooms” is called “Today,” and it sounds like a supercharged take on early-’90s twee. The song isn’t as big and anthemic as “Empty Rooms,” but it’s a B-side, and B-sides aren’t supposed to sound big and anthemic. “Today” does, however, have a whole lot of hooks, and I really like the contrast between the weary vocals and the hyperactive rhythm section. Check it out below.

<a href="https://staticshockrecords.bandcamp.com/album/empty-rooms">Empty Rooms by The Hazmats</a>

“Empty Rooms” b/w “Today” is out now on Static Shock Records.