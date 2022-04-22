Watch Billie Eilish Meet Lisa Simpson In New Disney+ Short

Billie Eilish is the latest musical artist to enter into the world of The Simpsons. The alt-pop superstar lends her voice to a new short called “When Billie Met Lisa” premiering on Disney+ today. In the clip below, you can see Eilish meet Lisa Simpson. While rolling down the road with her brother Finneas, Eilish hears saxophone emanating from under a bridge and wonders how John Coltrane can be playing under a freeway overpass when he’s dead. In fact the one blowing her mind with that sax action is Lisa. Have a look at that clip and another excerpt from the short below.

“When Billie Met Lisa” is streaming now on Disney+. It’s funny to think of Lisa Simpson being younger than Billie Eilish considering The Simpsons had been on the air for 12 years when Eilish was born.

